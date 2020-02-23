Gold Expert

This is a fully automatic trading program specifically applied to gold (XAUUSD).

Buy it without regrets.


Features:

1. Simple to use, no need to set any parameters, can run directly;

2. Flexible risk control, very safe and stable, hard to lose, easy to double, suitable for long-term investment;

3. Every order will have stop loss and take profit;

4. No dangerous strategy (such as Martin, grid, arbitrage, etc.);

5. The supported time period is 1 hour(Timeframe 1H);

6. Both trading platforms with gold decimal points of 2 and 3 are supported;

7. A platform that supports various spreads and has a good slippage protection algorithm.


Recommendations:

1. It is recommended to run on a remote server or VPS;

2. It is recommended that the account funds be greater than or equal to 1500 USD;

3. The leverage ratio is recommended to be over 1: 200;

4. It is recommended to use ECN or STP account types, other stable and reliable platforms are also available;

5. Of course, the smaller the spread, the better, because the lower the cost, the higher the yield. What dealer platform is used can be considered on its own;

6. After running the automatic trading program, do not manually intervene, just let it run automatically;


Necessary settings:

1. When running the EA, open the MT4 Gold (XAUUSD) chart and select the 1-hour period;

2. When executing a test, be sure to set the input parameter isTestMode to true, and it can be run in live mode regardless of it


Optional parameters:

1. lotFactor: lot factor for each order, value range 0.01 ~ 0.2, default value 0.13;

2. maxOrderNum: a single number under each batch, the value range is 3 ~ 8, the default value is 6;

3. maxSpread: customize the maximum spread allowed to trade, the default value is 55;


Tips:

It is recommended to wait for the return curve to start and execute automatic trading, so you may start making money as soon as you enter,

But you can also start trading at any time, in the end you will make money.


contact details:

If you have any questions or have custom requirements, you can contact me at any time:

Email: 907160968@qq.com or post your question in the comment section.


Finally, if this EA is helpful to you, please give me a five-star praise, thanks.

Best wishes!

