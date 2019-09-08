Ranger Pro is a fully automated expert adviser that detects and takes advantage of ranging price action and make precise entries based on several indicators including RSI and Moving Averages while also utilizing price action to filter out false signals. Ranger Pro can either be set to avoid strong trends, trade with the trend, or both. User settings can range from conservative to moderate to aggressive with a minimum account balance of $400. Set files are available in Comments.

Ranger Pro is currently designed to work on the M15 timeframe.

Recommendations

The minimum recommended deposit is $400

Recommended pairs: EURUSD

Timeframes: M15

Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.

For reliable and trouble-free operation it is recommended to use a VPS.

Parameters

High_Extreme - RSI Extreme setting for Sell crosses.

RSI Extreme setting for Sell crosses. Low_Extreme - RSI Extreme setting for Buy crosses.

RSI Extreme setting for Buy crosses. Minimum_Distance - Minimal amount of distance between consecutive trades.

Minimal amount of distance between consecutive trades. Require_Cross - Require RSI to cross down over Sell setting and cross up over Buy setting for entry.

Require RSI to cross down over Sell setting and cross up over Buy setting for entry. RSI_Period - Number of bars that RSI is calculated over.

Number of bars that RSI is calculated over. EMA_Period - The number of bars calculating the EMA.

The number of bars calculating the EMA. EMA_Length - The number of bars taken into account for trend slope calculations.

The number of bars taken into account for trend slope calculations. Trend_Slope - Coefficient for the steepness of the current trend.

Coefficient for the steepness of the current trend. First_Trade_Profit - The number of dollars per 0.01 to target for profit on single trades.

The number of dollars per 0.01 to target for profit on single trades. Basket_Profit - The number of dollars per 0.01 to target for profit on a basket of trades.

The number of dollars per 0.01 to target for profit on a basket of trades. Minimum_Retrace_Pips - The minimum number of pips on a retrace required for entry.

The minimum number of pips on a retrace required for entry. Retrace_Length - The number of candles taken into account when measuring Retrace Length.

The number of candles taken into account when measuring Retrace Length. Autolot_Balance - The amount of money used per 0.01 lots.

The amount of money used per 0.01 lots. Max_Slippage - Maximum amount of slippage.

- Maximum amount of slippage. Candle_Shift - The number of candles taken into account for measurement of the RSI_Trigger.

The number of candles taken into account for measurement of the RSI_Trigger. Max_Candles_Against - The number of candles that are unfavorable in Candle_Shift measurement.

The number of candles that are unfavorable in Candle_Shift measurement. Trade_1_Direction_at_a_Time - Avoid sells if buys are open and avoid buys if sells are open.

Avoid sells if buys are open and avoid buys if sells are open. Martin_Add - Use Martingale add lots to initial lots (0.04, 0.08, 0.12, etc) -- will increase DD but will close baskets more quickly (Default=False).

Use Martingale add lots to initial lots (0.04, 0.08, 0.12, etc) -- will increase DD but will close baskets more quickly (Default=False). Add_Trend_Trades - Take entries with the trend if available (Default=False).

Take entries with the trend if available (Default=False). Trade_Only_with_Trend - Take entries only with the trend (Default=False).

Take entries only with the trend (Default=False). Max_Candle_Entry_Pips - The largest candle allowed for entries.

The largest candle allowed for entries. Max_Number_of_Trades - Number of open trades for either buys or sells, calculated separately. For example, you can max out buys and still accumulate sells if needed.

- Number of open trades for either buys or sells, calculated separately. For example, you can max out buys and still accumulate sells if needed. Lower_RSI_Trigger - The Indicator travel required to trigger an entry for buys.

The Indicator travel required to trigger an entry for buys. Higher_RSI_Trigger - The Indicator travel required to trigger an entry for sells.



