Direct Hedger
- Utilities
- Minh Tu Duong
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 14 April 2022
This EA is decided to protect all positions when the markt go in the wrong direction.
Pre-requirement:
The calculation of margin should not be SUM. E.g you have 1 Lot Buy Position (1) and 2 Lots Sell Position (2)-> then the required margin should not be sum of margin of Postion (1) + margin of Position (2)
Strategy:
The important parameter is the TML "Triggered Margin Level".
E.g TML = 110%: This EQ will loop over all the open positions. If the current margin level go down to <= 110%, it will open for each position a new the same position with reserved direction (Buy <-> Sell)