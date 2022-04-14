Direct Hedger

This EA is decided to protect all positions when the markt go in the wrong direction.

Pre-requirement:

The calculation of margin should not be SUM. E.g you have 1 Lot Buy Position (1) and 2 Lots Sell Position (2)-> then the required margin should not be sum of margin of Postion (1) + margin of Position (2)

Strategy:

The important parameter is the TML "Triggered Margin Level".

E.g TML = 110%: This EQ will loop over all the open positions. If the current margin level go down to <= 110%, it will open for each position a new the same position with reserved direction (Buy <-> Sell)