Volatility OCMM

This indicator is suited for who is looking to grasp the present and past market volatility.

You can apply this indicator to any instrument, you will be able to understand when the market is moving sideways and when it's pickinp up momentum.

The embedded moving average allows you to filter bad trade signals. You can tweak the moving average to reach its maximum potential.





As I have highlighted in the screenshot when the moving average is above the histogram the price tends to move sideways creating trading ranges, giving us opportunities to trade breakouts.

Also the the moving average gets violated by the histogram the price is likely to keep moving the direction it is already moving, this gives us the chance to enter a continuation trade and follow the impulse.