Super Hedge
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 September 2021
- Activations: 5
Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol
Usable timeframes:
- H1 for check close bars, H4 for open orders, D1 to detect trend
- M15 for check close bars, H1 for open orders, H4 to detect trend
- M1 for check close bars, M5 for open orders, H1 to detect trend
How It Work:
- This expert uses the Hedge + Martingale method
- This expert uses MA to identify the main trend
- This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team
How to Work:
- Just run the expert! You do not have to do anything.
How to Config More:
- Trend TF/Open Order TF/Bar Check TF can be change as: Trend TF > Open Order TF > Bar Check TF, ex: D1/H4/H1; H4/H1/M15; H1/M5/M1...
- Change TP1 (TP for only first order) or TP Combo (TP for all type order) to make higher profit
- Change Maximum order and Max Grid order