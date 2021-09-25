Super Hedge

Magic Hedge Trinh Viet Thang Experts

Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol, GBPUSD is the best Usable timeframes: M1 How It Work: This expert uses the Hedge + Martingale method to open Buy & Sell in the same time. This expert uses Grid to open new order to take profit in all Uptrend & Downtrend This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team, and be tested in 2003 up to now How to Work: Just run the expert! You do not have to do anything. How to Config More: Ch