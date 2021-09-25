Super Hedge

Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol

 

Usable timeframes: 

  •   H1 for check close bars, H4 for open orders, D1 to detect trend
  •   M15 for check close bars, H1 for open orders, H4 to detect trend
  •   M1 for check close bars, M5 for open orders, H1 to detect trend


How It Work:

  •   This expert uses the Hedge + Martingale method
  •   This expert uses MA to identify the main trend
  •   This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team

 

How to Work:

  •   Just run the expert! You do not have to do anything.

How to Config More:

  •   Trend TF/Open Order TF/Bar Check TF can be change as: Trend TF > Open Order TF > Bar Check TF, ex: D1/H4/H1; H4/H1/M15; H1/M5/M1...
  •   Change TP1 (TP for only first order) or TP Combo (TP for all type order) to make higher profit
  •   Change Maximum order and Max Grid order


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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Magic Hedge
Trinh Viet Thang
Experts
Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol, GBPUSD is the best   Usable timeframes:  M1 How It Work:     This expert   uses the Hedge + Martingale method to open Buy & Sell in the same time.   This expert uses Grid to open new order to take profit in all Uptrend & Downtrend     This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team, and be tested in 2003 up to now   How to Work:     Just run the expert!  You do not have to do anything. How to Config More:   Ch
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