Magic Hedge

Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol, GBPUSD is the best

 

Usable timeframes: M1


How It Work:

  •   This expert uses the Hedge + Martingale method to open Buy & Sell in the same time.
  •   This expert uses Grid to open new order to take profit in all Uptrend & Downtrend
  •   This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team, and be tested in 2003 up to now

 

How to Work:

  •   Just run the expert! You do not have to do anything.

How to Config More:

  •   Change Grid Step or TP Combo (TP for all type order)


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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Super Hedge
Trinh Viet Thang
Experts
Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol   Usable timeframes:     H1  for check close bars, H4 for open orders, D1 to detect trend    M15  for check close bars, H1 for open orders, H4 to detect trend   M1 for check close bars, M5 for open orders, H1 to detect trend How It Work:     This expert uses the Hedge + Martingale method     This expert uses MA to identify the main trend     This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team   How to Work:     Just
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