Magic Hedge
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Usable currency pairs: ALL Symbol, GBPUSD is the best
Usable timeframes: M1
How It Work:
- This expert uses the Hedge + Martingale method to open Buy & Sell in the same time.
- This expert uses Grid to open new order to take profit in all Uptrend & Downtrend
- This expert was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team, and be tested in 2003 up to now
How to Work:
- Just run the expert! You do not have to do anything.
How to Config More:
- Change Grid Step or TP Combo (TP for all type order)