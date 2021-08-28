VwapMA

Simple Indicator based on VWAP and Moving Average.

Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a technical analysis tool used to measure the average price weighted by volume. VWAP is typically used with intraday charts as a way to determine the general direction of intraday prices. It's similar to a moving average in that when price is above VWAP, prices are rising and when price is below VWAP, prices are falling. VWAP is primarily used by technical analysts to identify market trend.

Best for timeframe 1M, 5M and 15M


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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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TrendHunt
Lim Zi Hao
Indicators
TrendHunt is an indicator focus on higher timeframe (H1 and Above) It using breakout strategy, plus MA for filter. Check for Support, Resistance and News before every entry to increase the success rate. Parameters Moving Average Period - 200 Moving Average Price - Closed Price Entry Period - 20 (Breakthrough 20 High for Long, 20 Low for short) Stop Period - 10 (cross over 10 low for exit long)
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