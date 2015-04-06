Crypto Index

This is trading bot I put together after attending traders with more few decades of trading. I am a Software Architect, and I "fell in love" in trading after attending uncountable number of trainings, webinars about trading. The only negative side I did not like about trading was looking the charts hoping to spot opportunities to trade. Therefore, I started automating trading strategies I have learned during those trainings and webinars.

This EA is result of those trainings/webinars and months spent on automating, testing and checking, etc. I've been personally using this EA on indices (US30, DE40 mainly), but I've recently enhanced it to trade Binance Futures as well without leaving your popular MT4 platform. So, I hope you would like it and I am looking forward to great results.





The EA documentation along with sample SET files can be found here.





Some relevant screenshots can be found below as the official screenshots requirements are too restrictive for me:

DE40 Settings

DE40 Report

US30 Settings

US30 Report

Binance PNL Graph

Binance PNL Numbers





Trading and/or the use of trading software contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. This is not a solicitation to invest.