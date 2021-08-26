A trend indicator that is suitable for both novice and professional traders. The indicator's algorithm filters out minor price fluctuations while highlighting the main trend movements.

First trend PRO is suitable for inexperienced traders. The indicator shows entry points and the current direction of price movement. Thanks to this, you will always be aware of the current market situation.

Advantages of First trend PRO:

First trend PRO is suitable for all MetaTrader 5 symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.

The built-in alert will notify you of a trend change.

The ability to send PUSH notifications when the signal changes directly to your phone.

The current indicator settings are suitable for most trading instruments.

Indicator parameters:

Volty Length - trend length

Sensivity Factor - parameter responsible for the indicator's sensitivity.

Calculation period - calculation period.

Horizontal shift - indicator shift relative to the chart by the specified period.

Alert - notification of a new signal. Disabled by default.