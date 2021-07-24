Keylevel and trendline Telegram reminder

Keylevel and trendline Telegram reminder

Having this EA, you do not need to standby on the screen to wait for price touch key level, trend line, or at 50 – 61.8 of Fibonacci retracement. All is automatic and it will notify you when need to take a look at the chart.

EA will send you a screenshot through Telegram of the chart at the time of notification.

This product can be used for every market, every instrument.
The system auto draws and alerts when the price at a key level and at a Fibonacci retracement level of 50 – 61.8. Besides that, the system can alert once price touch or close across trend line drawn by the user.

System draw key level 7 time frame: M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 and draw Fibonacci retracement for 5 time frame: H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1

Once the price touches the key level, the system will alert MT4 and send a notification to the user's phone.

Users can make a trend line alert by creating a trend line on the chart, rename it to be the same as the alert line set on EA input (TL1, TL2…TL10). If the alert line set correctly we see the text showing + alert 1, + alert 2…+ alert 10.

Below is the EA parameter:

Telegram Token: Telegram token of user

Telegram ChatID: Telegram chat ID of this telegram notification.

On notification at H1 key level: On/Off notification at H1 key level

On notification at H4 key level: On/Off notification at H4 key level

On notification at D1 key level: On/Off notification at D1 key level

On notification at W1 key level: On/Off notification at W1 key level

On notification at MN1 key level: On/Off notification at MN1 key level

On notification at Fibo 50 - 61.8 H1: On/off notification at Fibonacci retracement 50 – 61.8 on time frame H1

On notification at Fibo 50 - 61.8 H4: On/off notification at Fibonacci retracement 50 – 61.8 on time frame H4

On notification at Fibo 50 - 61.8 D1: On/off notification at Fibonacci retracement 50 – 61.8 on time frame D1

On notification at Fibo 50 - 61.8 W1: On/off notification at Fibonacci retracement 50 – 61.8 on time frame W1

On notification at Fibo 50 - 61.8 MN1: On/off notification at Fibonacci retracement 50 – 61.8 on time frame MN1

Start notification hour: Hour start allow sending notification to user phone

Start notification minute: Minute start allow sending notification to user phone

End notification hour: Hour end allow sending notification to user phone

Start notification minute : Minute start allow sending notification to user phone

Line alert 1 name: Name of alert line 1 (or trend line 1). If you want to get a notification once the price touches the trend line. You create a trend line on the chart same as this alert name. Once the price touches the trend line, EA will alert and send a notification to the user. The default name of trend line 1 is TL1.

Touching or close across: Set condition if price touches trend line or candle (on the current time frame) close across trend line, EA will alert and send notification. 

Touching: Set condition if price touches trend line, EA will alert and send notification. 

Close across: Set condition if candle (on the current time frame)  close across trend line, EA will alert and send notification. 

The setting for trend line 2 ... trend line 10 are similar

The file attached show you how to setup telegram notification:


Bellow shows how to set notification to user phone:

1. Install MT4 on user phone

2. Open MT4, go to setting

3. On the    setting page, click on    Chart and Messages

4. Note the MetaQuotes ID on    My MetaQuota ID (at the bottom)

5. Go to MT4 on PC, click    Tool    then click    Option

6. Click    Notifications, key in the    MetaQuote ID then click test

If it sending a notification to your phone that means the setting finished.

Any problem, please contact me through Telegram or: +6594297966



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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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