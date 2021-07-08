Pullback Pro

A pullback zone-reader EA developed exclusively for GBPUSD/GBPUSD+ .

This EA identifies important support and resistance (supply and demand) zones, in order to evaluate which pullbacks are ideal triggers to open a position.



Only trades following specific trends, reading charts in 15M and 30M timeframes, during high volume times (between pre-London and NY closure). It doesn't use Martingale, Grid, or other nonsense. Only chart analysis.

If you're looking for a "get-rich-overtrading" bullsh*t, this is not for you. As you can see on backtesting, between 2016 and 2020 this EA has opened, on average, around 2 positions per month, with more than 75% efficiency (check the screenshots section for more information). The motto here is "trade less, trade better", so patience is key.

You can choose how exposed to risk you'll be using the 'Risk Index' input. If you choose a Risk Index of 10 (default value, already configurated), it means that the maximum value that you'll be risking per trade will be AROUND 10% of your balance (free margin), before applying the broker's commission. This feature allows to restrain possible losses, without compromising the EA's ability to profit.

Download the free demo and do the backtest yourself. Just be careful to use data with at least 95% of history quality, to be sure that you're not missing ticks. If you appreciate honesty and continuous development, welcome aboard!





FREQUENT QUESTIONS:

Q: "Can I choose the take profit and stop loss values?"

A: No. Both parameters cannot be changed because they directly impact the EA's performance. But don't worry, you can choose your risk exposure with the Risk Index input.





Q: "The EA didn't opened any positions in the last days. Are you sure it's working?"

A: Yes, it's definitely working. Patience is key here. EA will only trade in highly probable profit scenarios, and can be a while until it does. It's part of the plan.





Q: "Can I use the EA in a different currency pair?"

A: No, it only works in GBPUSD/GBPUSD+ pairs





Risk Disclaimer:

There's no such thing as guaranteed profit in financial markets, don't fool yourself. Be sure that you understand and accept the risks involved in forex trading, as well using fully automated EA's.