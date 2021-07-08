Pullback Pro

A pullback zone-reader EA developed exclusively for GBPUSD/GBPUSD+.

This EA identifies important support and resistance (supply and demand) zones, in order to evaluate which pullbacks are ideal triggers to open a position. 

Only trades following specific trends, reading charts in 15M and 30M timeframes, during high volume times (between pre-London and NY closure). It doesn't use Martingale, Grid, or other nonsense. Only chart analysis.

If you're looking for a "get-rich-overtrading" bullsh*t, this is not for you. As you can see on backtesting, between 2016 and 2020 this EA has opened, on average, around 2 positions per month, with more than 75% efficiency (check the screenshots section for more information). The motto here is "trade less, trade better", so patience is key.

You can choose how exposed to risk you'll be using the 'Risk Index' input. If you choose a Risk Index of 10 (default value, already configurated), it means that the maximum value that you'll be risking per trade will be AROUND 10% of your balance (free margin), before applying the broker's commission. This feature allows to restrain possible losses, without compromising the EA's ability to profit. 

Download the free demo and do the backtest yourself. Just be careful to use data with at least 95% of history quality, to be sure that you're not missing ticks. If you appreciate honesty and continuous development, welcome aboard!


FREQUENT QUESTIONS:

Q: "Can I choose the take profit and stop loss values?"

A: No. Both parameters cannot be changed because they directly impact the EA's performance. But don't worry, you can choose your risk exposure with the Risk Index input.


Q: "The EA didn't opened any positions in the last days. Are you sure it's working?"

A: Yes, it's definitely working. Patience is key here. EA will only trade in highly probable profit scenarios, and can be a while until it does. It's part of the plan.


Q: "Can I use the EA in a different currency pair?"

A: No, it only works in GBPUSD/GBPUSD+ pairs


Risk Disclaimer:

There's no such thing as guaranteed profit in financial markets, don't fool yourself. Be sure that you understand and accept the risks involved in forex trading, as well using fully automated EA's.

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Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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MagnaTars 2021.07.12 12:11 
 

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