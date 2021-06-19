FUNDING DEVIL INDICATOR has been developed by traders for traders and is not another combination out of existing indicators or a "magic, solve all situations" tool.

PASS THE FUNDED ACCOUNTS WITH IT.





It is the answer for beginners and experienced traders about the misleading concepts of the mainstream, causing 90% of retail traders, never making a living out of trading.





Successful traders are "following the smart money" and do NOT try to catch every move from start to end. Consistent traders catching the large moves after a confirmed start with a good money management. They stay out of choppy, low momentum phases in smaller timeframes and wait for the right signal to enter and re-enter the large moves. This fits to the different trading style like a swing trading or scalping. Once you recognize the potential of so many confirmed re-entries, exit strategies, you'll see that FDI is far from mainstream concepts.





Profitable trading is a kind of art and needs knowledge and training. There is no magic holy grail, solving every situation on every market. By getting away from mainstream thinking, not rushing in and getting rid of illusions about being rich in a month, you are finally on the right track, getting a consistent and successful trader.

What customers say: "It took me a while to get used to FDI to understand the filters, but I see A LOT of potential for this indicator! I honestly haven`t seen something like this in 14 years! It is worth $500+!!! (SpeedBug)

Successful traders do, what unsuccessful traders are unwilling to do!





Trading needs discipline and strong decisions, not a "gambling attitude"









There is a demo version available, to run on strategy tester. A lot of articles prove, that backtesting is not meaningful for future profits. Past happenings and actions of the market makers, after news for example, cannot be used for future results. Therefore we keep that low the price to rent FDI for a full month (less than $ 3 a day) to give everybody the chance to see by himself, what it means to follow the market makers.



Q/A 1- Which Time Frame Should we use? Answer : You can use this indicator with H1 Or M15 Time frame. 2- How to use this indicator ? Answer - Please follow the instructions Download the file

unzip the file

Goto your meta trader application

Goto " Open Data Folder"



Click " MQL" folder > Indicator

Copy " Funding Devil.ex4" file from your download folder to indicator folder

Please restart your meta trader application







After restart the application, funding devil is showing in your "NAVIGATOR"

Please open any Pair chart

Drag the funding devil to that chart



If you need any help , please feel free to contact us on telegram , Click Here









