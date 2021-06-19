Funding devil

1

FUNDING DEVIL INDICATOR has been developed by traders for traders and is not another combination out of existing indicators or a "magic, solve all situations" tool.


PASS THE FUNDED ACCOUNTS WITH IT.


It is the answer for beginners and experienced traders about the misleading concepts of the mainstream, causing 90% of retail traders, never making a living out of trading.

Successful traders are "following the smart money" and do NOT try to catch every move from start to end. Consistent traders catching the large moves after a confirmed start with a good money management. They stay out of choppy, low momentum phases in smaller timeframes and wait for the right signal to enter and re-enter the large moves. This fits to the different trading style like a swing trading or scalping. 
Once you recognize the potential of so many confirmed re-entries, exit strategies, you'll see that FDI is far from mainstream concepts.

Profitable trading is a kind of art and needs knowledge and training. There is no magic holy grail, solving every situation on every market. By getting away from mainstream thinking, not rushing in and getting rid of illusions about being rich in a month, you are finally on the right track, getting a consistent and successful trader.

What customers say: "It took me a while to get used to FDI to understand the filters, but I see A LOT of potential for this indicator! I honestly haven`t seen something like this in 14 years! It is worth $500+!!!  (SpeedBug)

Successful traders do, what unsuccessful traders are  unwilling to do!

Trading needs discipline and strong decisions, not a "gambling attitude"


There is a demo version available, to run on strategy tester. A lot of articles prove, that backtesting is not meaningful for future profits. Past happenings and actions of the market makers, after news for example, cannot be used for future results.

Therefore we keep that low the price to rent FDI for a full month (less than $ 3 a day) to give everybody the chance to see by himself, what it means to follow the market makers.


Q/A

1- Which Time Frame Should we use?

Answer : You can use this indicator with H1 Or  M15 Time frame.

2- How to use this indicator ?

Answer - Please follow the instructions

  • Download the file 
  • unzip the file
  • Goto your meta trader application
  • Goto " Open Data Folder"
  • Click " MQL" folder > Indicator 
  • Copy " Funding Devil.ex4" file from your download folder to indicator folder
  • Please restart your meta trader application


  • After restart the application, funding devil is showing in your "NAVIGATOR"  
  • Please open any Pair chart 
  • Drag the funding devil to that chart

    If you need any help , please feel free to contact us on telegram , Click Here 



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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2021.06.22 15:11 
 

It recalculates its signal. 100% repaint signal. Don't waste your money. The seller is very deceptive.

Muhammad Farhan Rafique
443
Reply from developer Muhammad Farhan Rafique 2021.06.25 22:43
Hi , Please install your mt4 application again to remove cache from it. This indicator is performing several operations in background. I have explained everything in our Telegram chat already. You should use it on multiple charts for confirmations and then enter on 15 minute arrow. I hope you understand it well. If you are still facing any issues. please feel free to contact us on telegram. I will personally arrange zoom call for you . Thanks.
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