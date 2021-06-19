Funding devil
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
FUNDING DEVIL INDICATOR has been developed by traders for traders and is not another combination out of existing indicators or a "magic, solve all situations" tool.
PASS THE FUNDED ACCOUNTS WITH IT.
Profitable trading is a kind of art and needs knowledge and training. There is no magic holy grail, solving every situation on every market. By getting away from mainstream thinking, not rushing in and getting rid of illusions about being rich in a month, you are finally on the right track, getting a consistent and successful trader.
What customers say: "It took me a while to get used to FDI to understand the filters, but I see A LOT of potential for this indicator! I honestly haven`t seen something like this in 14 years! It is worth $500+!!! (SpeedBug)
There is a demo version available, to run on strategy tester. A lot of articles prove, that backtesting is not meaningful for future profits. Past happenings and actions of the market makers, after news for example, cannot be used for future results.Therefore we keep that low the price to rent FDI for a full month (less than $ 3 a day) to give everybody the chance to see by himself, what it means to follow the market makers.
Q/A
1- Which Time Frame Should we use?
Answer : You can use this indicator with H1 Or M15 Time frame.
2- How to use this indicator ?
Answer - Please follow the instructions
- Download the file
- unzip the file
- Goto your meta trader application
- Goto " Open Data Folder"
- Click " MQL" folder > Indicator
- Copy " Funding Devil.ex4" file from your download folder to indicator folder
- Please restart your meta trader application
- After restart the application, funding devil is showing in your "NAVIGATOR"
- Please open any Pair chart
- Drag the funding devil to that chart
If you need any help , please feel free to contact us on telegram , Click Here
It recalculates its signal. 100% repaint signal. Don't waste your money. The seller is very deceptive.