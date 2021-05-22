EA Izitrade Pro MT4
- Experts
-
Maksim ZaiarnyiТрейдер, разработчик ПО.
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 27 May 2021
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you to the IZITRADE Pro advisor page.
- The EA trades on EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and other currency pairs with a small spread on the 5th timeframe.
- The Expert Advisor can work with any amount of funds, however, I recommend having a reserve of 2000 USD per currency pair.
- Stochastic indicator and MA are used to find market entry points.
- On the panel and robot settings, you can select the direction of trade (only Buy, or only Sell).
Link to the telegram channel of the robot: https://t.me/izitrade_products
Set of settings:
- Indicator - an indicator by which the robot searches for entry points.
- Choosing strategy - trading aggressiveness *.
- Open new series - on / off start of a new series of orders.
- Start lots - starting lot.
- Trade Buy - allow the advisor to buy.
- Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.
- Start lots - size of the starting lot.
- Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin on the opening of each 0.01 lot unit.
- Lot miltiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders.
- TP - take profit, in pips.
- SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
- Distance - distance between orders.
- Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
- Trail Step - distance from the price when a trailing stop is activated.
* 2 trading modes: Medium and Agressive.
- Medium: an intermediate lot of 0.02 is used in the series, a trailing stop is enabled, due to which profit is not received, but large series are not increased either. Suitable for small deposits.
- Agressive: trading without an intermediate lot, without a trailing stop, squeezing out of the market to the maximum.
just bought it 7 days ago, and already made a profit of over $200. Great EA... i will update it later.. :)