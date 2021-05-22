EA Izitrade Pro MT4

I am glad to welcome you to the IZITRADE Pro advisor page.

The EA trades on EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and other currency pairs with a small spread on the 5th timeframe.

The Expert Advisor can work with any amount of funds, however, I recommend having a reserve of 2000 USD per currency pair.

Stochastic indicator and MA are used to find market entry points.

On the panel and robot settings, you can select the direction of trade (only Buy, or only Sell).

Link to the telegram channel of the robot: https://t.me/izitrade_products

Set of settings:

Indicator - an indicator by which the robot searches for entry points.

- an indicator by which the robot searches for entry points. Choosing strategy - trading aggressiveness *.

- trading aggressiveness *. Open new series - on / off start of a new series of orders.

- on / off start of a new series of orders. Start lots - starting lot.

- starting lot. Trade Buy - allow the advisor to buy.

allow the advisor to buy. Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.

allow the EA to sell. Start lots - size of the starting lot.

- size of the starting lot. Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin on the opening of each 0.01 lot unit.

- the amount of free margin on the opening of each 0.01 lot unit. Lot miltiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders.

- multiplier for subsequent orders. TP - take profit, in pips.

- take profit, in pips. SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.

- stop loss, in pips from the first order. Distance - distance between orders.

- distance between orders. Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.

- activation of a trailing stop. Trail Step - distance from the price when a trailing stop is activated.

* 2 trading modes: Medium and Agressive.

Medium: an intermediate lot of 0.02 is used in the series, a trailing stop is enabled, due to which profit is not received, but large series are not increased either. Suitable for small deposits.

an intermediate lot of 0.02 is used in the series, a trailing stop is enabled, due to which profit is not received, but large series are not increased either. Suitable for small deposits. Agressive: trading without an intermediate lot, without a trailing stop, squeezing out of the market to the maximum.



