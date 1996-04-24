MACDwithColoredDiffHistogram

The Macd Signal with DIF line, DEA line and colored Macd Histogram.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals.

The Gray Line is the DIF line.

The Blue Line is the DEA line.

Version 2.0:

New features are added:

The indicator can show Classical bearish divergence, Classical bullish divergence, Reverse bearish divergence and Reverse bullish divergence now. 

When divergence occurred,  the indicator will draw divergence line on both main window and indicator window, and show the alter message.

Version 1.0:

The colored Macd Histogram is the diff of DIF and DEA line.

If DIF is larger than DEA, the  Macd Histogram colored Red, and is larger than 0.

If DIF is smaller than DEA, the  Macd Histogram colored Green, and is smaller than 0.

Try it, and pm me if you have any question.

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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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