FIC PL Break Even for MT4
- Indicators
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SIA Inc.Fundamental Data Distributer.
- Version: 1.101
- Updated: 2 June 2021
- Activations: 10
FIC PL Break Even helps you manage your money by trading
Having multiple positions makes it difficult to keep track of their profit and loss when they reach any level of price.
FIC PL Break Even supports your trading by indicating “Profit - Loss” and “Break even”.
Please refer to https://www.funda-prime.com/fic-pl-breakeven-mt4-via-mql5
Click here for other products not sold in MQL5 https://www.funda-prime.com/product/
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Confirmed Aaccount currency is USD / JPY / EUR
Swaps and fees are not included in the calculation
The break-even point may not be displayed depending on the status of the position.
Depending on the screen resolution (scale), the font may not be displayed correctly. In this case, adjust the parameters “FontWidth_Adjust, FontHeight_Adjust”.
At this time, this indicator is only sold on his MQL5.COM.