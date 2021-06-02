FIC PL Break Even for MT4

FIC PL Break Even helps you manage your money by trading

Having multiple positions makes it difficult to keep track of their profit and loss when they reach any level of price.

FIC PL Break Even supports your trading by indicating “Profit - Loss” and “Break even”.


Please refer to https://www.funda-prime.com/fic-pl-breakeven-mt4-via-mql5

Click here for other products not sold in MQL5 https://www.funda-prime.com/product/

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Confirmed Aaccount currency is USD / JPY / EUR

Swaps and fees are not included in the calculation

The break-even point may not be displayed depending on the status of the position.

Depending on the screen resolution (scale), the font may not be displayed correctly. In this case, adjust the parameters “FontWidth_Adjust, FontHeight_Adjust”.

At this time, this indicator is only sold on his MQL5.COM.




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Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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