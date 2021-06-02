FIC PL Break Even for MT4

FIC PL Break Even helps you manage your money by trading

Having multiple positions makes it difficult to keep track of their profit and loss when they reach any level of price.

FIC PL Break Even supports your trading by indicating “Profit - Loss” and “Break even”.





Please refer to https://www.funda-prime.com/fic-pl-breakeven-mt4-via-mql5

Click here for other products not sold in MQL5 https://www.funda-prime.com/product/

