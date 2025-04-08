Advanced Ichimoku

Follow the trend with the Advanced Ichimoku EA. Built upon the famous Ichimoku breakout strategy but with plenty of customization's.

This EA will only trades on the candle opening if the following basic rules are met:


BUY RULES:

Tenkan is greater than Senkou Span A

Tenkan is greater or equal to Kijun

Price is greater than Tenkan

Kijun is greater than Senkou Span B


SELL RULES:


Tenkan is less than Senkou Span A

Tenkan is less or equal to Kijun

Price is less than Tenkan

Kijun is less than Senkou Span B



Parameters Include:


Min Pips Either Side Of Trades:

Avoid being caught in a ranging market by setting a minimum amount of pips between the closing price of the last trade taken to the next signal price.


Use  TKCross:

Use the Tenkan Sen/Kijun Sen cross as an exit signal.


Use Kijun Out Of Cloud: 

 Kijun must be out of cloud for trade to open.


Use Tight Stop Loss: 

If Use Tight Stop Loss is set to FALSE, stop loss will be set at Senkou Span B for BUY and Senkou A for SELL.

When set to TRUE stop loss for BUY will be set at Senkou A and Senkou B for SELL.


Tenkan Sen Period:   

Set the number of bars Tenkan Sen is calculated on.


Kijun Sen Period:

Set the number of bars Kijun Sen is calculated on.


Senkou Span B Period:  

Set the number of bars Senkou Span B is calculated on.


Max Distance Pips Between Price and Cloud:

Set the maximum distance between the current price and the cloud. This helps to avoid entering on large temporary price spikes.


Lots:

Use fixed lot size.


Lot Size Automatic:

Enable to use a fixed % of account balance. Works on all 2,3,4,5 digit symbols.


Trade Risk:

Set % of account balance used per trade. If enabled EA will automatically calculate lot size determined by entry price and stop loss.


Stop Loss Pips Offset From Cloud:

Choose to offset your stop loss further away price Ichimoku cloud and entry price.


TakeProfitRatio:

Use a fixed Take profit ratio. IE if set to 2 and stop loss is 50 pips. Take profit will be set to 100 pips.


UseTrailingStop:

Choose to trail your stop loss by X number of bars behind current bar.


Pad Amount:

How many pips to set stop loss under bar low in BUY and above bar high in SELL.


Number_Of_Bars:

How many bars back to trail stop loss from.


UseSession:

If set to true trades will only open between specified hours (broker time).


Session_Start:

Opening time for trading


Session_End:

Closing time for trading.







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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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