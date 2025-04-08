Follow the trend with the Advanced Ichimoku EA. Built upon the famous Ichimoku breakout strategy but with plenty of customization's.

This EA will only trades on the candle opening if the following basic rules are met:





BUY RULES:

Tenkan is greater than Senkou Span A

Tenkan is greater or equal to Kijun

Price is greater than Tenkan

Kijun is greater than Senkou Span B





SELL RULES:





Tenkan is less than Senkou Span A

Tenkan is less or equal to Kijun

Price is less than Tenkan

Kijun is less than Senkou Span B









Parameters Include:





Min Pips Either Side Of Trades:

Avoid being caught in a ranging market by setting a minimum amount of pips between the closing price of the last trade taken to the next signal price.





Use TKCross:

Use the Tenkan Sen/Kijun Sen cross as an exit signal.





Use Kijun Out Of Cloud:

Kijun must be out of cloud for trade to open.





Use Tight Stop Loss:

If Use Tight Stop Loss is set to FALSE, stop loss will be set at Senkou Span B for BUY and Senkou A for SELL.

When set to TRUE stop loss for BUY will be set at Senkou A and Senkou B for SELL.





Tenkan Sen Period:

Set the number of bars Tenkan Sen is calculated on.





Kijun Sen Period:

Set the number of bars Kijun Sen is calculated on.





Senkou Span B Period:

Set the number of bars Senkou Span B is calculated on.





Max Distance Pips Between Price and Cloud:

Set the maximum distance between the current price and the cloud. This helps to avoid entering on large temporary price spikes.





Lots:

Use fixed lot size.





Lot Size Automatic:

Enable to use a fixed % of account balance. Works on all 2,3,4,5 digit symbols.





Trade Risk:

Set % of account balance used per trade. If enabled EA will automatically calculate lot size determined by entry price and stop loss.





Stop Loss Pips Offset From Cloud:

Choose to offset your stop loss further away price Ichimoku cloud and entry price.





TakeProfitRatio:

Use a fixed Take profit ratio. IE if set to 2 and stop loss is 50 pips. Take profit will be set to 100 pips.





UseTrailingStop:

Choose to trail your stop loss by X number of bars behind current bar.





Pad Amount:

How many pips to set stop loss under bar low in BUY and above bar high in SELL.





Number_Of_Bars:

How many bars back to trail stop loss from.





UseSession:

If set to true trades will only open between specified hours (broker time).





Session_Start:

Opening time for trading





Session_End:

Closing time for trading.























