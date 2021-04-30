Xiao longa ea

This EA is an automatic ea that obtains the results by combining the moving average with CCI, KDJ and other indicators. The EA model uses neural network model, Its currency pair is only EURUSD

.The time period it hangs is an hour period.Lot 0.05 for 5000 USD account.

signals:https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1725592?source=Site+Signals+From+Author

In addition to modifying the parameters, other default settings.

止盈（take profit）:20

对冲点数（step）：15

手数（lot）:0.05

马丁格尔倍率（Martingale ratio）：1.2



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