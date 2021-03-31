TrendLine Trader Ultimate EA

Trend line Trader Ultimate EA

A "Professional Trading Panel" that every experienced and beginner manual trader needs it.
"Trend Line Trader Ultimate EA" makes it easy to never miss an opportunity of a good point to open positions.

Demo version doesn't work due to programmatic limitations. Please watch videos and images for more information.

Key Features of Trend line Trader Ultimate EA:

  • Fully graphical interface.
  • Extremely precise and reliable.
  • Risk Manager, Lot calculator, Trailing Stop.
  • Multi chart.
  • Supports any time frames and any pair, crypto, stocks, etc.

The EA opens pending orders based on the position of the lines and adjusts them every new bar If the angle between the line and the price changes, This causes the orders to be opened accurately and correctly at the desired price.

The EA divided into two parts, trader and alert.
The main window contains:

  • Tooltip button.
  • Roll Up/Unroll button.
  • Close button: Shuts EA down.
  • TrendLine Trader: Use EA as trader.
  • TrendLine Alert : Use EA as alert.
  • DRAW LINES :Draws selected lines on the chart.
  • REMOVE LINES : Removes Lines from the chart.
  • Status bar(showing Current risk, Broker date & time, Local date & time, Current Spread, Candle(Bar) timer).
Tab 1:
  • Allow Trading : Allow/Disallow EA from placing orders.
  • Limit Orders : The type of Limit Orders would you like to be placed. Buy Limit, Sell Limit or both of them.
  • Stop Orders : The type of Stop Orders would you like to be placed. Buy Stop, Sell Stop or both of them.
  • Enable Ray : To enable ray for trend lines.
  • Line width : Can be changed from 1 to 5 to adjust Line thickness. As this number gets more value the line gets thicker.
  • Line Style : Choose line style. Solid, dash, dot, dashdot, dashdotdot.
Tab 2:
  • Equity or Balance : Choose equity or balance to perform below lot size calculations. It's equity by default.
  • Calculate Position Size : Risk tolerance in percentage points for each position.
  • Fixed Money Risk : Risk tolerance in base currency for each position.
  • Fixed Position Size : Fixed Position Size(Lot Size) for each position.
  • Fixed balance : If checked, its value considered as Balance instead of actual account balance and lot Calculations will be based on this value.
Tab 3:
  • Trailing Stop : A moving or trailing StopLoss in points.
  • Trailing Step : The "trailing" size in points.
  • Max StopLoss : Stop EA from placing order and delete current pending orders after predefined number of Stop Losses occurred.
  • Total Trades : Total trades EA can do from the moment check box is checked.
  • Max Open Position : Maximum number of simultaneous open position(s).
  • Slippage : Sets slippage.
  • Trader TrendLines Method :SemiAuto: Draw TrendLines based on approximate Trend . Parallel: Draw TrendLines in parallel at below and above the current price.
  • Customizable trend calculation parameters using settings below (SemiAuto):
  • Period : The trend line is formed over the last "Period"s value bars.
  • Limit : The look back number of bars to draw the patterns.
Tab 4(Alert):
  • Line Type for Alarm : Choose to use Horizontal line or TrendLine.
  • Push Notification : Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.
  • Send Email : Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.
  • Single Alert Mode : when the price hit the line alert will be sent only once otherwise every time alert will be sent.
  • Use Custom Alert : Use Customized sounds for Alerts. You can also put your own desired sound named 'custom.wav' in:\MQL4\Sounds\ .

Demo version doesn't work due to programmatic limitations. Please watch videos and images for more information.

MT5 version coming soon..s
You can find all above explanations and more using "Tooltip" button.
If you had any question or suggestion, do not hesitate to ask in comments.



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The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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FX- Beast
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FX- Beast 2021.04.01 17:23 
 

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