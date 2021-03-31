TrendLine Trader Ultimate EA

Trend line Trader Ultimate EA



A "Professional Trading Panel" that every experienced and beginner manual trader needs it.

"Trend Line Trader Ultimate EA" makes it easy to never miss an opportunity of a good point to open positions.

Demo version doesn't work due to programmatic limitations. Please watch videos and images for more information.



Key Features of Trend line Trader Ultimate EA:



Fully graphical interface.

interface. Extremely precise and reliable.

Risk Manager , Lot calculator , Trailing Stop .

, , . Multi chart.

Supports any time frames and any pair, crypto, stocks, etc.

The EA opens pending orders based on the position of the lines and adjusts them every new bar If the angle between the line and the price changes, This causes the orders to be opened accurately and correctly at the desired price.



The EA divided into two parts, trader and alert.

The main window contains:



Tooltip button.

Roll Up/Unroll button.

Close button: Shuts EA down.

TrendLine Trader: Use EA as trader.

TrendLine Alert : Use EA as alert.

DRAW LINES :Draws selected lines on the chart.

REMOVE LINES : Removes Lines from the chart.

Status bar(showing Current risk, Broker date & time, Local date & time, Current Spread, Candle(Bar) timer).

Allow Trading : Allow/Disallow EA from placing orders.

Limit Orders : The type of Limit Orders would you like to be placed. Buy Limit, Sell Limit or both of them.

Stop Orders : The type of Stop Orders would you like to be placed. Buy Stop, Sell Stop or both of them.

Enable Ray : To enable ray for trend lines.

Line width : Can be changed from 1 to 5 to adjust Line thickness. As this number gets more value the line gets thicker.

Line Style : Choose line style. Solid, dash, dot, dashdot, dashdotdot.

Equity or Balance : Choose equity or balance to perform below lot size calculations. It's equity by default.

Calculate Position Size : Risk tolerance in percentage points for each position.

Fixed Money Risk : Risk tolerance in base currency for each position.

Fixed Position Size : Fixed Position Size(Lot Size) for each position.

Fixed balance : If checked, its value considered as Balance instead of actual account balance and lot Calculations will be based on this value.

Trailing Stop : A moving or trailing StopLoss in points.

Trailing Step : The "trailing" size in points.

Max StopLoss : Stop EA from placing order and delete current pending orders after predefined number of Stop Losses occurred.

Total Trades : Total trades EA can do from the moment check box is checked.

Max Open Position : Maximum number of simultaneous open position(s).

Slippage : Sets slippage.

Trader TrendLines Method :SemiAuto: Draw TrendLines based on approximate Trend . Parallel: Draw TrendLines in parallel at below and above the current price.

Customizable trend calculation parameters using settings below (SemiAuto):

Period : The trend line is formed over the last "Period"s value bars.

Limit : The look back number of bars to draw the patterns.

Line Type for Alarm : Choose to use Horizontal line or TrendLine.

Push Notification : Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab.

Send Email : Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.

Single Alert Mode : when the price hit the line alert will be sent only once otherwise every time alert will be sent.

Use Custom Alert : Use Customized sounds for Alerts. You can also put your own desired sound named 'custom.wav' in:\MQL4\Sounds\ .

Tab 1:Tab 2:Tab 3:Tab 4(Alert):

Demo version doesn't work due to programmatic limitations. Please watch videos and images for more information.



MT5 version coming soon..s

You can find all above explanations and more using "Tooltip" button.

If you had any question or suggestion, do not hesitate to ask in comments.







