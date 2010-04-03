Arawako MT4

This is the Total & Real version of Arawako MT4 EA 🦎, based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. I have created an open strategy you can modify at your will, as it has been specially designed for trading GOLD at 0.01 but it can work in all pairs and any other lot start option. 

>>Demo version can be found at the following link<<

It provides the option to take advantage of its 2 signals: Crossing with MAs or Top and Bottom retracements of the BBands indicator

Minimum recommended balance:1000 for strategy provided with 500 leverage. 


  • PARAMETERS BLOCKS:
  1. RISK AND LOTS (Simple, by Quantity or Percentage)
  2. ORDERS (Single, Hedging, Martingale, Opposite or All (any) signals)
  3. SIGNALS (ATR, PSAR, ADXW, BBands, MAs)
  4. TIME TO TRADE (Per day, per Week, per Month and News)
More about the Parameters and settings at the following link. To activate the basic strategy for Gold, please, activate Open when in loss (true) and Open all signals orders  (true) 

Join my Telegram channel at  📲 https://t.me/ac_expertadvisors for more information about my Expert Advisor and settings. 


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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Arawako MT5
Anthony Cruz Ruiz Hernandez
Experts
This is the Total & Real version of Arawako MT5 EA , based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. I have created an open strategy you can modify at your will, as it has been specially designed for trading GOLD at 0.01 but it can work in all pairs and any other lot start option.  >> A Demo version can be found at the following link< < It provides the option to take advantage of its 2 signals: Crossing with MAs or Top and Bottom retracements of the BBands indicator .  Minimum recommended balance: 10
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