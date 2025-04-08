Arawako MT5

This is the Total & Real version of Arawako MT5 EA 🦎, based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. I have created an open strategy you can modify at your will, as it has been specially designed for trading GOLD at 0.01 but it can work in all pairs and any other lot start option. 

>>A Demo version can be found at the following link<<

It provides the option to take advantage of its 2 signals: Crossing with MAs or Top and Bottom retracements of the BBands indicator

Minimum recommended balance:1000 for strategy provided with 500 leverage. 


  • PARAMETERS BLOCKS:
  1. RISK AND LOTS (Simple, by Quantity or Percentage)
  2. ORDERS (Single, Hedging, Martingale, Opposite or All (any) signals)
  3. SIGNALS (ATR, PSAR, ADXW, BBands, MAs)
  4. TIME TO TRADE (Per day, per Week, per Month and News)
More about the Parameters and settings at the following link. To activate the basic strategy for Gold, please, activate Open when in loss (true) and Open all signals orders  (true) 

Join my Telegram channel at  📲 https://t.me/ac_expertadvisors for more information about my Expert Advisor and settings. 

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5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Arawako MT4
Anthony Cruz Ruiz Hernandez
Experts
This is the Total & Real version of   Arawako MT4 EA   , based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. I have created an open strategy you can modify at your will, as it has been specially designed for trading GOLD at 0.01 but it can work in all pairs and any other lot start option.  >> Demo version can be found at the following link << It provides the option to take advantage of its 2 signals:   Crossing with MAs   or   Top and Bottom retracements of the BBands indicator .  Minimum recommended bal
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