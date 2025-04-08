This is the Total & Real version of Arawako MT5 EA 🦎, based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. I have created an open strategy you can modify at your will, as it has been specially designed for trading GOLD at 0.01 but it can work in all pairs and any other lot start option.

>>A Demo version can be found at the following link<<



It provides the option to take advantage of its 2 signals: Crossing with MAs or Top and Bottom retracements of the BBands indicator.

Minimum recommended balance: 1000 for strategy provided with 500 leverage.





PARAMETERS BLOCKS:

RISK AND LOTS (Simple, by Quantity or Percentage)

ORDERS (Single, Hedging, Martingale, Opposite or All (any) signals) SIGNALS (ATR, PSAR, ADXW, BBands, MAs) TIME TO TRADE (Per day, per Week, per Month and News)

More about the Parameters and settings at the following link. To activate the basic strategy for Gold, please, activate Open when in loss (true) and Open all signals orders (true)

Join my Telegram channel at 📲 https://t.me/ac_expertadvisors for more information about my Expert Advisor and settings.