SFX Horizion MT4

SFX Horizon - Adaptive Trading with Built-in News Protection

Seize control of the markets with SFX Horizon, a fully optimized EA designed to handle even the most volatile trading environments. Whether you’re a beginner looking to minimize risk or a seasoned trader looking to enhance your strategy, SFX Horizon has you covered with advanced features that offer security and performance in equal measure.

How to Get Started:

1. Choose from a range of trading symbols including CHFJPY,EURAUD,USDJPY,AUDCAD,AUDJPY,GBPCHF. 2. Apply SFX Horizon to a single chart in the recommended timeframe: M15. 3. Utilize the built-in trailing stop feature to capture profits as the market trends in your favor. 4. Rely on the news control function to automatically pause trading during major news events, protecting your account from unwanted volatility.

One-Chart EA: Streamline your trading by using SFX Horizon on just one chart (Any Symbol) M15.



Automated trailing stop mechanism for locking in gains and minimizing risk.

Protects against major market swings with built-in news filters, ensuring that trades aren't placed during unpredictable news events.

Designed for single-chart use, which reduces the need for complex setups while boosting performance.

To fully utilize SFX Horizon, make sure your account has a deposit of at least $100 and leverage of 1:30 or higher. This ensures the EA has the capacity to trade effectively in all market conditions.







Take Action Now: Don't wait for the price to rise—secure your copy of SFX Horizon today and gain a reliable edge in the markets.







Be sure to join our exclusive community after your purchase. Access to our Telegram group will provide you with real-time updates, insights, and direct communication with the development team, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. But you can join our MQL channel right now: MQL Channel



And read more about our EA: Guide














