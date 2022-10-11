SwissBotEURGBP

5

Fully automated trading system - No manual intervention required. 



This algorithm, developed in Switzerland, specializes in buying and selling the EURGBP currency pair within seconds and trades for you around the clock. 

See for yourself and use our demo version to experience the full power of our Expert Advisor (EA).



How do you generate your passive income?

Asset: EURGBP

Settings: See screenshot below

Starting Lot: Aggressive 1000.- USD per lot 0.01 (~15% profit p.m.)

                        Medium Risk 2000.- USD per lot 0.01 (~8% profit p.m.)

                        Low Risk 4000.- USD per lot 0.01 (~4% profit p.m.)

Leverage: 1:500 (If possible)



All settings as well as the assets can be changed if necessary. However, we recommend this only for the advanced user.

If you get worse results, contact me via message, so we can recommend you a good broker.



Why SwissBot?

- 100% Swiss product with a professional support

- Fully automatic and still 100% control over your money

- Success settings and manuals for setup are included

- Pre-settings can be changed on request

- Free choice of broker (MT5)

- Works on all assets (best results on EURGBP)



Good luck! For questions contact me via direct message.


Reviews 1
Herbert Merkel
235
Herbert Merkel 2023.08.28 17:02 
 

Sehr Gut

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Herbert Merkel
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Herbert Merkel 2023.08.28 17:02 
 

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