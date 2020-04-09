Quick Deal MT4

QuickDeal — "because speed matters"
Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL4)

QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 4. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders. DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time. Set file in the "comments".

Key Features:
  • Fully automated trading;
  • Instant market order execution;
  • Intelligent trailing stop;
  • Optimized for the M1 timeframe;
  • Spread control and slippage protection;

Requirements:

  • Minimum deposit: from $100;
  • Timeframe: M1;
  • Account: ECN, RAW, ZEROSPREAD, Razor;
  • Symbol: XAUUSD;

Input Parameters:

  • Lots— fixed trade volume;
  • Autolot— enable automatic lot calculation;
  • Rsik— risk level for autolot;
  • UTC — terminal time zone;
  • Magic— unique trade identifier;
  • TrailingStop — enable trailing stop;
  • StopLoss  stoploss;
  • Volatility Buy / Sell — bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades; 
  • Volatility Buy / Sell forUSA— bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades on USA session;
  • Slippage — allowed slippage;
  • MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for trading;
  • TrailingStopInPoints — trailing stop size in points;
  • TrailingStopStart — level at which trailing stop activates;
  • Friday_evening_trading  Friday evening trading;


