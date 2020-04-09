Quick Deal MT4
- Experts
- Vadim Korolyuk
- Version: 6.7
- Activations: 10
QuickDeal — "because speed matters"
Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL4)
QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 4. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders. DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time. Set file in the "comments".
Key Features:
- Fully automated trading;
- Instant market order execution;
- Intelligent trailing stop;
- Optimized for the M1 timeframe;
- Spread control and slippage protection;
Requirements:
- Minimum deposit: from $100;
- Timeframe: M1;
- Account: ECN, RAW, ZEROSPREAD, Razor;
- Symbol: XAUUSD;
Input Parameters:
- Lots— fixed trade volume;
- Autolot— enable automatic lot calculation;
- Rsik— risk level for autolot;
- UTC — terminal time zone;
- Magic— unique trade identifier;
- TrailingStop — enable trailing stop;
- StopLoss — stoploss;
- Volatility Buy / Sell — bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades;
- Volatility Buy / Sell forUSA— bar volatility in points to open buy/sell trades on USA session;
- Slippage — allowed slippage;
- MaxSpread — maximum allowed spread for trading;
- TrailingStopInPoints — trailing stop size in points;
- TrailingStopStart — level at which trailing stop activates;
- Friday_evening_trading — Friday evening trading;