N Rally or Decline Reversal Finder

Listed in his faous book "Trading chart patterns like the pros", Suri Duddrella outlines the N-bar rally and decline reversal pattern, which simply states that when stocks make a new high or new low, momentum players will push this stock down or up until eventually they run out of steam.

This indicator will look back a certain number of bars to find a continuous uninterrupted rally or decline.  Once found, the pattern will look forwards to find the first bar that closes, within a certain range, above the open of the last lowest bar.

With this excellent indicator, it is possible to find the top and bottom by measuring price action and then getting an alert notifcation.

The show SL'sAndTps option will auto create a stop loss and take profit levels, using the lowest point of the decline pattern, or highest point of the rally pattern, and then add a percentage of either the average daily range or the pattern range itself.

The Analyse previous trades will run a quick forward analysis of each time the pattern is found, finding the points when take profits are hit and stop losses are hit.  This powerful feature allows you to combine the pattern with your own preferred indicators to give you strong signals for entering trades.

The MinimumBarBackCheck, default at 5, will look back that many bars to find an uninterrupted rally or decline, and the MaximumBarForwardsCheck will determine how many bars forwards to look after detecting a rally or decline to find a reversal.

The SL divisions will determine how much of the Stop Loss should create a take profit target.  1 to 1, 2.0 will be a take profit target of 2x the distance to the stop loss, or 0.5 would be half the distance to the stop loss as a profit target, allowing you to modify for your own particular style and risk tolerance.

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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Three Line Strike Finder
Thomas Christopher Johnson
Indicators
The three line strike pattern, which consists of three bullish or bearish candles, and a fourth candle that is larger than the previous three in the opposite direction, can be traded many ways.  This indicator simply highlights those previous trades, and then pushes out targets in the direction of the last candle. Advantages of three line strike The three line strike can be traded as part of a bullish and bearish engulfing pattern, 2 bar reversal set up and n-Bar rallies and declines. How it w
Multi TimeFrame Three Line Strike Finder
Thomas Christopher Johnson
Indicators
A huge overhaul and improvement on the highly successful Three Line Strike Finder https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60396?source=Site+Profile+Seller This fantastic tool will scan your selected timeframes, and display new three line strike patterns as they appear.  No more having to flip through different timeframes to check if a new three line strike pattern has emerged. The supported timeframes are, the current timeframe, 15 minute, 30 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and Daily, all of which can be
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