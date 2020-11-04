KL scalping is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 2 Strategies in 1 EA.

Best offer ONE days from $ 79 => $65 ,10 Activations





Important Information Revealed

purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Bythis Expert Advisor you are entitledof KL scalping ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Any Question Contact me by mql5 or email ! Please





This Expert advisor not use velocity or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage.

KL SCALPING Work in EURUSD, USDJPY AND GBPUSD in H1

Spread should be less 1 pip or ECN BROKER



It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.





Alert, the " KL SCALPING " EAs carry a high risk, you can lose all your capital, it is important to monitor the robot

Recommendations



Symbol EURUSD, USDJPY AND GBPUSD Timeframe H1 Test From 2017 Settings Default or set files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd spread < 1 pip Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method Every



