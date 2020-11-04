KL scalping

KL scalping is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 2 Strategies in 1 EA.

 
Best offer ONE days from  $79  => $65 ,10 Activations


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of  KL scalping ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Any Question Contact me by mql5 or email !  Please  


This Expert advisor not use velocity or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage.

KL SCALPING Work in EURUSD, USDJPY AND GBPUSD in H1
Spread should be less 1 pip  or ECN BROKER

It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.


Alert, the " KL SCALPING " EAs carry a high risk, you can lose all your capital, it is important to monitor the robot


Recommendations


Symbol EURUSD, USDJPY AND GBPUSD
Timeframe H1
Test From 2017
Settings Default or set files
Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd spread < 1 pip
Minimum Deposit 100 usd
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method Every


Settings

  • TradeCommment - EA comment
  • MagicNumber
  • Slipage
  • MaxSpread - if market spread Bigger than input, Ea is not trade
  • MM seting
  • Order_type - select Stop or limit orders
  • Lots - Fix lot
  • Auto_lot - true or false
  • Risk - if Auto_lot is true lot will be calculate by risk
  • MaxDrawdown - Ea will close all orders when lose = Maxdrawdown
  • SL - Stop lose
  • Max_orders -
  • Rang -    Distance between open price orders and bid or ask
  • Trailing - trailing stop
  • Trailing loss - when orders loss will be set stoploss
  • velocity - important parameter for signal, should be more 50
  • Ordertime - Ordertime for stop or limit order

For other questions or user manual, please contact me!


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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ana.23.titi
134
ana.23.titi 2021.06.03 04:17 
 

This EA is a scam. Don't be fooled by backtesting. Almost no actual trading.

xouyang
19
xouyang 2020.11.10 02:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kia Lee
300
Reply from developer Kia Lee 2020.11.18 16:46
Thanks! so much
sp037977
19
sp037977 2020.11.08 12:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kia Lee
300
Reply from developer Kia Lee 2020.11.09 12:55
Thanks!
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