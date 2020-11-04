KL scalping
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 November 2020
- Activations: 10
KL scalping is a trading robot for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with 2 Strategies in 1 EA.
Important Information Revealed
This Expert advisor not use velocity or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage.
KL SCALPING Work in EURUSD, USDJPY AND GBPUSD in H1
Spread should be less 1 pip or ECN BROKER
It analyzes the market based on the selected strategy, then, when the signal is detected, entering in the market.
Alert, the " KL SCALPING " EAs carry a high risk, you can lose all your capital, it is important to monitor the robot
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, USDJPY AND GBPUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Test From
|2017
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp or ndd spread < 1 pip
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|Every
Settings
- TradeCommment - EA comment
- MagicNumber
- Slipage
- MaxSpread - if market spread Bigger than input, Ea is not trade
- MM seting
- Order_type - select Stop or limit orders
- Lots - Fix lot
- Auto_lot - true or false
- Risk - if Auto_lot is true lot will be calculate by risk
- MaxDrawdown - Ea will close all orders when lose = Maxdrawdown
- SL - Stop lose
- Max_orders -
- Rang - Distance between open price orders and bid or ask
- Trailing - trailing stop
- Trailing loss - when orders loss will be set stoploss
- velocity - important parameter for signal, should be more 50
- Ordertime - Ordertime for stop or limit order
For other questions or user manual, please contact me!
This EA is a scam. Don't be fooled by backtesting. Almost no actual trading.