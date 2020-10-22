PFX Stochastic



Stochastic indicator

 timeframe optional

simple adaptable strategy

Possibility to set other time frames.
Displays the signal, value, time frame that is set.
BUY strategy> time frame setting D1 or H4
We trade on the H1 time frame

If the signal is BUY, we are looking for shops to BUY

We are looking for the lowest support

SELL strategy> time frame setting D1 or H4 

We trade on the H1 time frame

If the signal is SELL, we are looking for trades on SELL

We are looking for the highest resistance

Also suitable for scalpers
Display settings: Font size, color







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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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