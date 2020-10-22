PFX Stochastic
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 October 2020
- Activations: 5
Stochastic indicator
timeframe optional
simple adaptable strategy
Possibility to set other time frames.
Displays the signal, value, time frame that is set.
BUY strategy> time frame setting D1 or H4
We trade on the H1 time frame
If the signal is BUY, we are looking for shops to BUY
We are looking for the lowest support
SELL strategy> time frame setting D1 or H4
We trade on the H1 time frame
If the signal is SELL, we are looking for trades on SELL
We are looking for the highest resistance
Also suitable for scalpers
Display settings: Font size, color