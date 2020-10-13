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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Volna
Roman Meskhidze

Volna

Roman Meskhidze
Roman Meskhidze

Roman Meskhidze

4.6 (15)
Blog www.profxportal.com
3 products 5 signals 13 topics 59 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
319 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 6 482%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Trading history before the start of monitoring is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 833
Profit Trades:
6 314 (71.48%)
Loss Trades:
2 519 (28.52%)
Best trade:
1 127.00 USD
Worst trade:
-521.46 USD
Gross Profit:
39 822.60 USD (1 090 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 087.74 USD (1 096 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (44.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 994.62 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
86.11%
Max deposit load:
62.66%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.95
Long Trades:
4 705 (53.27%)
Short Trades:
4 128 (46.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
6.31 USD
Average Loss:
-9.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-338.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 040.97 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Annual Forecast:
19.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 119.64 USD (29.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.75% (2 119.64 USD)
By Equity:
76.60% (9 056.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 5128
EURUSD 1284
USDCAD 1029
AUDUSD 553
EURGBP 403
NZDUSD 189
USDCHF 128
GBPCAD 64
EURAUD 31
EURCAD 24
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 7.6K
EURUSD 2K
USDCAD 993
AUDUSD 3.3K
EURGBP 2K
NZDUSD 116
USDCHF -236
GBPCAD 95
EURAUD -1K
EURCAD -111
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -2K
EURUSD 8.2K
USDCAD 21K
AUDUSD 73K
EURGBP 24K
NZDUSD 6.3K
USDCHF -77K
GBPCAD -1.6K
EURAUD -40K
EURCAD -16K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 127.00 USD
Worst trade: -521 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 13
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
SVSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TriumphFX-live
0.00 × 1
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 8
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 74
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
GWFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VanfInternational-Primary
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 38
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 24
FixiMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapital-Live04
0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 2
EverestCM-Platform
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 79
1022 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Rules and strategy:

1. Automatic trading with VolnaFX EA.

2. Estimated income of 80-120% per year

3. Minimal deposit: $2000.

4. You should have leverage equal to or higher than 1:500 if you want to copy with 1:1 risks

Please read this instruction if you are new to signal service: https://www.metatrader4.com/ru/signals/subscribe

Welcome aboard.


No reviews
2026.06.05 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.04 19:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 01:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 14:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 13:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 09:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 19:07
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 17:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 10:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.14 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.14 11:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 11:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 10:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 08:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Volna
30 USD per month
6 482%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
319
100%
8 833
71%
86%
1.58
1.67
USD
78%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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