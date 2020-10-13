- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Trading history before the start of monitoring is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 833
Profit Trades:
6 314 (71.48%)
Loss Trades:
2 519 (28.52%)
Best trade:
1 127.00 USD
Worst trade:
-521.46 USD
Gross Profit:
39 822.60 USD (1 090 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 087.74 USD (1 096 458 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (44.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 994.62 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
86.11%
Max deposit load:
62.66%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.95
Long Trades:
4 705 (53.27%)
Short Trades:
4 128 (46.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
6.31 USD
Average Loss:
-9.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-338.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 040.97 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Annual Forecast:
19.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 119.64 USD (29.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.75% (2 119.64 USD)
By Equity:
76.60% (9 056.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|5128
|EURUSD
|1284
|USDCAD
|1029
|AUDUSD
|553
|EURGBP
|403
|NZDUSD
|189
|USDCHF
|128
|GBPCAD
|64
|EURAUD
|31
|EURCAD
|24
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|7.6K
|EURUSD
|2K
|USDCAD
|993
|AUDUSD
|3.3K
|EURGBP
|2K
|NZDUSD
|116
|USDCHF
|-236
|GBPCAD
|95
|EURAUD
|-1K
|EURCAD
|-111
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|EURUSD
|8.2K
|USDCAD
|21K
|AUDUSD
|73K
|EURGBP
|24K
|NZDUSD
|6.3K
|USDCHF
|-77K
|GBPCAD
|-1.6K
|EURAUD
|-40K
|EURCAD
|-16K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 127.00 USD
Worst trade: -521 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 13
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriumphFX-live
|0.00 × 1
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 8
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 74
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
GWFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VanfInternational-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 79
Rules and strategy:
1. Automatic trading with VolnaFX EA.
2. Estimated income of 80-120% per year
3. Minimal deposit: $2000.
4. You should have leverage equal to or higher than 1:500 if you want to copy with 1:1 risks
Please read this instruction if you are new to signal service: https://www.metatrader4.com/ru/signals/subscribe
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6 482%
0
0
USD
USD
7.9K
USD
USD
319
100%
8 833
71%
86%
1.58
1.67
USD
USD
78%
1:500