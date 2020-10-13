Rules and strategy:

1. Automatic trading with VolnaFX EA.

2. Estimated income of 80-120% per year

3. Minimal deposit: $2000.

4. You should have leverage equal to or higher than 1:500 if you want to copy with 1:1 risks

Please read this instruction if you are new to signal service: https://www.metatrader4.com/ru/signals/subscribe

Welcome aboard.



