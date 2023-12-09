Channel Hero
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Channel hero indicator is a special channel which helps you to detect oversold/ overbought areas.
It can be a complementary indicator for your strategy.
It can be combined with bollinger bands . When price breaks above bollinger bands and upper channel hero band is above bollinger band and also
the white line (middle channel hero line) is above middle BB then this point has big possibility to go up.
A good closing point can be when middle channel hero line cross below middle bollinger bands.
As i mentioned before, channel hero can not be a trading system by itself but can be a complementary tool to
improve your trading system.