Alliance
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Elena Lukanina
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.
TRADING PAIRS:
I recommend currency pairs: CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.
For proper testing, you need to download the history of currency pairs quotes from the History Center of the terminal.
If the Quality of Modeling is less than 90%, there is no history of testing that was not correct.
Set files for testing and optimization can be taken here Download
I do not recommend betting on all pairs at once!, especially if they are correlated with each other.
It is better to bet first on one tested and optimized pair with a small risk, or a fixed lot, to familiarize yourself with the trading process.
After the trading results are satisfactory, you can add risk and pairs.
TRADING PERIOD: M15
ACCOUNTS: ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread) should be used.
Parameters:USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK - Use risk, % of available fundst
LOT - Use a fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance
COEFFICIENT_LT - The coefficient of increase of the lot
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
STOP_LOSS - Set loss
MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - The maximum possible (spread) for opening positions
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
SLIPPAGE - Price slippage
TEMPLATE - Personalization template
FIRST - A convenient template
NONE - Standard Template
The size of TAKE_PROFIT, STOP_LOSS and MAX_SPREAD_OPEN is only for average testing, for each currency pair to select separately!
Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.
It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.