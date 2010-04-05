The Expert trades with limited StopLoss and TakeProfit, tracking price levels by several indicators.





Then he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or, if possible, with a small loss.





Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

TRADING PAIRS:

I recommend currency pairs: CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD.

For proper testing, you need to download the history of currency pairs quotes from the History Center of the terminal.

If the Quality of Modeling is less than 90%, there is no history of testing that was not correct.

Set files for testing and optimization can be taken here Download

I do not recommend betting on all pairs at once!, especially if they are correlated with each other.

It is better to bet first on one tested and optimized pair with a small risk, or a fixed lot, to familiarize yourself with the trading process.

After the trading results are satisfactory, you can add risk and pairs.

TRADING PERIOD: M15

ACCOUNTS: ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread) should be used.

Parameters:

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lotRISK - Use risk, % of available fundstLOT - Use a fixed lotRISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lotRESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balanceCOEFFICIENT_LT - The coefficient of increase of the lotTAKE_PROFIT - Set profitSTOP_LOSS - Set lossMAX_SPREAD_OPEN - The maximum possible (spread) for opening positionsMAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positionsSLIPPAGE - Price slippageTEMPLATE - Personalization templateFIRST - A convenient template

NONE - Standard Template

The size of TAKE_PROFIT, STOP_LOSS and MAX_SPREAD_OPEN is only for average testing, for each currency pair to select separately!

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.











