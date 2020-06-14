Hello!

My name is Daniel and I started developing a robot that followa the trends during the opening of the markets: NYSE, LSE etc.

The first minutes determine market trend.

Current version: 1.1

At the moment it is only applicable on EUR/USD pair.

DS - Robot v1 is very simple to use:

Inputs:

Fixed_volume - specify whether you want the transaction volume to depend on account resources.

Volume - if Fixed_volume = true -> the transaction volume will always be constant

if Fixed_volume = false -> the specified transaction volume will be used for every $ 1000 available in the account (eg: if you have 3000$ and specify volume 0.1, robot will trade with 0.3)

UTC_dif - If you want to test robot specify server Time (The robot opens transactions at fixed hours and historical data cannot take GMT time).





Buy IT now and You will get FREE UPDATES !!!

If you have any suggestions please contact me: daniel@sergheenco.com,

Whatsapp> +40741405283

www.sergheenco.com