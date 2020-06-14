DS Robot

Hello!
My name is Daniel and I started developing a robot that followa the trends during the opening of the markets: NYSE, LSE etc.
The first minutes determine market trend.

Current version: 1.1

At the moment it is only applicable on EUR/USDpair.

DS - Robot v1 is very simple to use:

Inputs:

Fixed_volume - specify whether you want the transaction volume to depend on account resources.

Volume - if Fixed_volume = true -> the transaction volume will always be constant

      if Fixed_volume = false -> the specified transaction volume will be used for every $ 1000 available in the account (eg: if you have 3000$ and specify volume 0.1, robot will trade with 0.3)

UTC_dif - If you want to test robot specify server Time (The robot opens transactions at fixed hours and historical data cannot take GMT time). 


Buy IT now and  You will get FREE UPDATES !!! 

If you have any suggestions please contact me: daniel@sergheenco.com, 

Whatsapp> +40741405283

www.sergheenco.com

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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