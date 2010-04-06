Trading Support Indicator

This app supports customer investments with equipment financing and leasing solutions as well with structured chat

Our success is built on a unique combination of risk competence, technological expertise and reliable financial resources.





Following topics are covered in the Trading Support Chat

-CUSTOMISATION

-WORKFLOW

-CHARTING TIPS

-TRADE ANALYSIS





PLEASE NOTE

That when the market is closed, several Brokers/Metatrader servers do not update ticks from other timeframes apart from the current one used on your chart, so if you try to use a different timeframe inside the Indicador while the market is closed, NO lines will be plotted...



