Chollima forex EA

This is a trend type short-term foreign exchange EA intelligent trading system. It only makes one order at a time and has a fixed stop loss. It will not adopt the high-risk loss strategy of constantly increasing positions, nor will it carry on without stop loss.

This EA mainly deals in EURUSD currency pairs. It is loaded into a one hour cycle. After 20 years of historical testing, the capital curve is stable. This EA can adapt to any market, and has no requirements for the trading environment and transaction cost of the platform.

This EA runs 24 hours a day, and there is no need to worry about the release time of important news data.

This EA is most suitable for long-term stable customers.

This EA is most suitable for customers with large capital to obtain stable returns through long-term operation.

Running environment: MT4 platform

Running currency pairs: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCAD CHFJPY AUDCAD

EA use in ECN account and low difference platform will get better profit.eration cycle: 1H



