NAS100 index EA

Nasdaq 100 index EA,

Viewing account address: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1076290

This is a cash machine EA, please read the following instructions carefully, don't miss the opportunity to make money. The selling price is very low at present, and it will rise in the future.

Loaded into the one minute chart, this is the ultra short term EA, with very small stop loss and high winning rate, which can achieve risk-free profiteering. Short term + trend + neural network.

Please note: the parameters must be modified according to the screen capture.

The lower the spread cost, the greater the profit. Generally, the cost of point spread is only one pips, and there is no limit on the distance between orders. For example, FXCM, thinkmarks, fxtm and other platforms can make good profits.





Lots 1.0 this parameter is a fixed number of single lots. The contract size of each platform of index contract is different. For example, the number of single

lots of nas100 on FXCM platform is actually equal to 0.01lots of foreign exchange currency pairs

Use mm this parameter is the fund management switch. True starts fund management and false closes fund management

According to the risk fund management parameter, 100 is 100% position, which is 100% position based on US $1000 principal.

Gi-104 price two decimal parameter set 2000, price one decimal quotation parameter set 200

Gi-108 price two decimal parameter set 600, price one decimal quotation parameter set 60

ST stop loss parameter, price two decimal parameter set 1000, price one decimal quotation parameter set 100

TP stop profit parameter, price two decimal parameter set 2000, price one decimal quotation parameter set 200

turn_ on_ Please set movingsl to true

TIME_ ON_ Off, please set to true， time control switch, true on time, false off time control, the bottom two parameters can be set billing period.

The opening or closing time control depends on the point spread fluctuation of the platform throughout the day. It is suggested that the order trading should be carried out in the period

when the point spread of the platform is small, such as the opening period of US stocks.

Overpointtake price two decimal parameter set 1200, price one decimal quotation parameter set 120

MLS price two decimal parameter set 600, price one decimal quotation parameter set 60

MTP price two decimal parameter set 100, price one decimal quotation parameter set 10