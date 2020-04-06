Remus Romulus

This EA is a hedging EA. So, please make sure your broker supporting this rule.

Works well on ANY PAIRS.

WARNING! MARTIANGLE tactic used. Martiangle can boost your money very fast, BUT Martiangle can also be a dangerous strategy since it is increasing size by the time. That's why we recommend:

- Please use as small as possible lot at start; recommended: 0.01 lot for $1000.

- RangeOP : set this value with the 1/4 of average daily candle range

- MaxOP : this value handle maximum running positions

- max_spread : put normal spread values of the pair + 3

- safe_mode_start : please do not put 0, since it is the emergency exit algorithm when there are too many positions





==========================================

SPECIAL PRICE ONLY UNTIL END OF OCT!