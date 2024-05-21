Inception GOLD

Introducing Inception GOLD: The Pinnacle of Precision Trading for XAUUSD

Step into the future of trading with Inception GOLD – the ultimate trading algorithm designed to transform your trading strategy. As a proud member of the Inception series of algorithms, Inception GOLD is meticulously crafted for the XAUUSD instrument, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and expert mathematical insights to provide you with an unparalleled edge in the market.

Harnessing the power of Binary Encoding, Inception GOLD decodes sequences of candlestick patterns, seamlessly translating lower time frame patterns into accurate predictions for higher time frames. This revolutionary approach offers you a unique perspective, allowing you to stay ahead of market movements.

Developed by a distinguished Oxford Scholar in Mathematics, with over 16 years of trading experience and a notable tenure as Vice President at Bank of America, Inception GOLD is built on a foundation of excellence. The proprietary formula driving Inception GOLD is derived from first principles and incorporates advanced missile tracking techniques, such as Kalman filters, to forecast market directions with astounding precision.

Why choose Inception GOLD?

  1. Optimized for XAUUSD: Specifically designed for the XAUUSD instrument, yet performs exceptionally well on other instruments too.
  2. Sophisticated Binary Encoding: Transform lower time frame candlestick patterns into powerful predictions for higher time frames, giving you a strategic advantage in your trades.
  3. Expert-Designed Formula: Benefit from the genius of an Oxford Scholar, blending complex mathematics and extensive trading experience into a single, robust algorithm.
  4. Extremely Low Drawdown: Trade with confidence, knowing that Inception GOLD is designed to minimize drawdown and protect your capital.
  5. Breakeven Stop and Take Profit Logic: Enhance your trading efficiency with advanced breakeven stop and take profit logic, ensuring you capture profits while managing risks effectively.

Don’t just take our word for it – see the results for yourself. We invite you to backtest Inception GOLD on the XAUUSD instrument. Witness the transformation in your trading strategy as Inception GOLD deciphers market trends with unmatched precision.

Disclaimer: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. While Inception GOLD is designed to enhance your trading decisions, we do not guarantee success. Trade at your own risk.

Unlock the future of trading today with Inception GOLD – where innovation meets precision.



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The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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Inception DJ30
Roy Ndisho Vivasi
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Introducing Inception DJ30/US30: The Pinnacle of Precision Trading Step into the future of trading with Inception US30 – the ultimate trading algorithm designed to transform your trading strategy. Crafted specifically for the US30 instrument, Inception US30 leverages state-of-the-art technology and expert mathematical insights to provide you with an unparalleled edge in the market. Harnessing the power of Binary Encoding, Inception US30 decodes sequences of candlestick patterns, seamlessly trans
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