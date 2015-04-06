Flower Trend

This index doesn't disappear, it doesn't get rewritten, the way it's calculated is to look for a trend shift, when the arrow comes up, there's a high probability that the trend will change. It is recommended to use a larger cycle, but you can also use the 5 minute cycle, the larger the cycle, the higher the winning rate. Indicators in the form of arrows, blue down arrow short, red up arrow do, in a large trend may appear in a continuous arrow, every arrow appears, is an opportunity to add positi