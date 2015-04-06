Flower Trend
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Flower Trend
Flower Reserve
The Flower Trend Expert Advisor is able to trade in fully automatic mode or manage orders opened by user.This is a very useful tool for you, but avoid big news and illiquid markets.
open account(Deposit>5000$) from this link, you can use this EA for free
https://www.usgfx.com/RegAcc/RegAccStep1?culture=zh-CN&IB=2128p8x8R8x8K8P-0b
EA signal : https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/630704Recommendations
- Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account;
- Use VPS server ;
- Don't limit account type ;
- Compound interest: 0.01 Lots per 300 (USD);
- Trade mainstream currency pairs;
- Anytime frame, recommend 1H;
- You can also use the 1 minute time frame, But it is risky;
Parameters
- Maxspreed
- size_n - minimum distance between orders
- Lots - fixed trade size, if the value of UseMM is "false".
- DecreaseFactor - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders （0~0.6）
- UseMM - amount of the deposit, for which to use Lot when UseMM is enabled
- PercentMM - lot multiplier for the second
- MFTS_SYM - One-way profit protection
- MFTS - Both sides want to protect profits
- MTSD - Minimum amount of profit protection
- MTSS - Profit protection amount
- HourMinStart1 -the EA operation start time
- HourMinFinish1 -the EA operation end time