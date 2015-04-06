Flower Trend

Flower Trend

 

Flower Reserve 

The Flower Trend  Expert Advisor is able to trade in fully automatic mode or manage orders opened by user.This is a very useful tool for you, but avoid big news and illiquid markets.

 open account(Deposit>5000$)  from this link, you can use this EA for free

 https://www.usgfx.com/RegAcc/RegAccStep1?culture=zh-CN&IB=2128p8x8R8x8K8P-0b

EA signal : https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/630704

Recommendations
  • Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account;
  • Use VPS server ;
  • Don't limit account type ;
  • Compound interest: 0.01 Lots per 300 (USD);
  • Trade mainstream currency pairs;
  • Anytime frame, recommend 1H;
  • You can also use the 1 minute time frame, But it is risky;



Parameters
  • Maxspreed 
  • size_n - minimum distance between orders
  • Lots - fixed trade size, if the value of UseMM is "false".
  • DecreaseFactor - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders （0~0.6）
  • UseMM - amount of the deposit, for which to use Lot when UseMM is enabled
  • PercentMM - lot multiplier for the second
  • MFTS_SYM  - One-way profit protection
  • MFTS  - Both sides want to protect profits
  • MTSD  - Minimum amount of profit protection
  • MTSS  - Profit protection amount
  • HourMinStart1 -the EA operation start time 
  • HourMinFinish1 -the EA operation end time


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ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Flower Reserve Indicators
Wei Hu
Indicators
This index doesn't disappear, it doesn't get rewritten, the way it's calculated is to look for a trend shift, when the arrow comes up, there's a high probability that the trend will change. It is recommended to use a larger cycle, but you can also use the 5 minute cycle, the larger the cycle, the higher the winning rate. Indicators in the form of arrows, blue down arrow short, red up arrow do, in a large trend may appear in a continuous arrow, every arrow appears, is an opportunity to add positi
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