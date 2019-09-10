Flower Reserve Indicators

This index doesn't disappear, it doesn't get rewritten, the way it's calculated is to look for a trend shift, when the arrow comes up, there's a high probability that the trend will change.

It is recommended to use a larger cycle, but you can also use the 5 minute cycle, the larger the cycle, the higher the winning rate.

Indicators in the form of arrows, blue down arrow short, red up arrow do, in a large trend may appear in a continuous arrow, every arrow appears, is an opportunity to add positions, but pay attention to fund management, try to cover each time the spacing should be open.

I believe it will be a good assistant for you. I hope it will be a pleasure to use it!