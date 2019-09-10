Flower Reserve Indicators
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This index doesn't disappear, it doesn't get rewritten, the way it's calculated is to look for a trend shift, when the arrow comes up, there's a high probability that the trend will change.It is recommended to use a larger cycle, but you can also use the 5 minute cycle, the larger the cycle, the higher the winning rate.Indicators in the form of arrows, blue down arrow short, red up arrow do, in a large trend may appear in a continuous arrow, every arrow appears, is an opportunity to add positions, but pay attention to fund management, try to cover each time the spacing should be open.I believe it will be a good assistant for you. I hope it will be a pleasure to use it!