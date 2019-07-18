Gold Trend MT4
- Experts
-
Poppon SarapolTrader from Thailand!
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 18 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Updated 11th April 2020
Gold Trend MT4 is a long-term Expert Advisor that uses the average directional index (ADX) as the main indicator in its system. This EA does not use strategies like martingale, grid, hedging, etc.
Latest update is designed for XAUUSD on H1 and H4 Timeframes combined together. Set files are in the comments.
Parameters
- Lots - fixed lot only
- Take Profit (point) - put 0 for auto TP
- Stop Loss (point) - put 0 for auto SL
- Break Even (point) - put 0 if not use
- Take Profit (%) - put 0 for auto TP
- Stop Loss (%) - put 0 for auto SL
- Break Even (%) - put 0 if not use
- Max Stop Loss (point) - put 0 if not use
- Max Break Even (point) - put 0 if not use
- Balance to Stop EA - recommend half of your initial balance
- Magic Number - unique identifier for this EA
- Minimun balance 1000 USD with 0.02 fixed lot
- Leverage 1:200 or more
Place EA on both H1 and H4 Timeframe for best performance.