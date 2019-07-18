Updated 11th April 2020

Gold Trend MT4 is a long-term Expert Advisor that uses the average directional index (ADX) as the main indicator in its system. This EA does not use strategies like martingale, grid, hedging, etc.

Latest update is designed for XAUUSD on H1 and H4 Timeframes combined together. Set files are in the comments.

Parameters

Lots - fixed lot only

- fixed lot only Take Profit (point) - put 0 for auto TP

- put 0 for auto TP Stop Loss (point) - put 0 for auto SL

- put 0 for auto SL Break Even (point) - put 0 if not use

- put 0 if not use Take Profit (%) - put 0 for auto TP

- put 0 for auto TP Stop Loss (%) - put 0 for auto SL

- put 0 for auto SL Break Even ( % ) - put 0 if not use

- put 0 if not use Max Stop Loss (point) - put 0 if not use

- put 0 if not use Max Break Even (point) - put 0 if not use

- put 0 if not use Balance to Stop EA - recommend half of your initial balance

- recommend half of your initial balance Magic Number - unique identifier for this EA

- Minimun balance 1000 USD with 0.02 fixed lot - Leverage 1:200 or more Place EA on both H1 and H4 Timeframe for best performance.



