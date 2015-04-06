Pip EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA works by famous indicator PipFinite Trend PRO.
This EA requires the purchase of the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator.
To start the work of the adviser, confirm the setting: "I bought PipFinite Trend PRO indicator"
If you want to use the same take profit as in the indicator, set the "Take Profit" settings as 0.
If you want the EA to close 50% of the order at take profit 1 level, put "Close part of the order at at TP1" setting as true.
This EA requires the purchase of the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator.
To start the work of the adviser, confirm the setting: "I bought PipFinite Trend PRO indicator"
If you want to use the same take profit as in the indicator, set the "Take Profit" settings as 0.
If you want the EA to close 50% of the order at take profit 1 level, put "Close part of the order at at TP1" setting as true.