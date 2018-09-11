WCK Trading Scalper Pro

The system operates 24 hours a day. The EUR/USD is the above-indicated currency for trading. Broker with low spread and commission, preferably without delay with a good VPS.

The proposed broker is ICMarkets https://www.icmarkets.com/en

Time range for trade: M15

The default settings are already embedded in the EA with the possibility of modification.



The system has the task of maximum capital protection, small drawndown.

There is NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID TRADING

Contact me through message if you have any inquiry to make and I will answer you as soon as possible. For faster response contact me via e-mail biuro@wcktrading.com.pl



