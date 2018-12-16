Klinger Volume Oscillator

Or (KVO) determines the long-term trend of money flow while remaining sensitive enough to detect short-term fluctuations.It uses the key price compared to the prior bar's key price to assign volume as positive or negative value. Volume is a measure of how many units of a pair are trading per unit of time.You can choose between a KVO line, histogram, or both combined with this Klinger Volme Oscillator.The Klinger Volume Oscillator is a trend reversal indicator. It relies on the concept of a volume force against the signal line.


Calculation of the Klinger Volume Oscillator

    Volume Force = volume * trend * temp * 100


Trading Tips

  • KVO uses a signal line (13-period exponential moving average) is used to trigger buy or sell signals.
  • KVO is when the peak or trough of the KVO line or KVO histogram is inside the signal line.
  • KVO uses divergence to identify when price and volume are not confirming the direction of the move. It's a bullish sign when the value of the indicator is heading upward while the price of the security continues  to fall and vice versa for a bearish sign.
  • A crossover of the Klinger line or histogram above or below the signal line creates a timely buy or sell signal.

Inputs


  • Signal Period: 13 Period exponential moving average (default) calculates the signal line.
  • Short Cycle: 34 Period exponential moving averages (default) is used to calculate the the volume of the trend
  • Long Cycle: 55 Period exponential moving averages (default) is subtracted from the short cycle to give the final value.

Colors and Settings


  • Signal Line: Saddle Brown (default)
  • KVO Line: Red(Default)
  • KVO Histogram: Red (default)



Happy trading.


Regards:

Demetrios Kostopoulos

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Confirmation Klinger Volume Oscillator
Demetrios Kostopoulos
Indicators
Or (KVO) determines the long-term trend of money flow while remaining sensitive enough to confirm short-term reversals.It u ses the key price, and increasing and decreasing bars compared to the prior bar's key price and increasing and decreasing bars to assign volume and the trend as positive or negative values. Volume is a measure of how many units of a pair are trading per unit of time, while the increasing and decreasing bars are a measure strength of the trend the trend .The Klinger Volume O
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