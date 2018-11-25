HN levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
this indicator Construction on Gann angles and it,s very effective .you can use it as (Support and resistance)
it,s very successful and easy to use.if candle Cross through level thats mean price is going ti next level
but with on condition. The price cames from a previous level
There is a variable of angles for frames the best is 1h frame and stander variable.........
it,s very successful and easy to use.if candle Cross through level thats mean price is going ti next level
but with on condition. The price cames from a previous level
There is a variable of angles for frames the best is 1h frame and stander variable.........
I see the Gann Angles as legit reversal points or valid signaling breakout on the strategy tester. The settings aren't entirely clear to me but their seems to be a sync of reliable data the indicator is defined in.