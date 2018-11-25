HN levels

5
this indicator Construction on  Gann angles and it,s very effective .you can use it as (Support and resistance)

it,s very successful and easy to use.if candle Cross through level thats mean price is going ti next level

but with on condition. The price cames from a previous level

There is a variable of  angles for frames the best is 1h frame and stander variable.........
Reviews 3
Abraham Correa
4761
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 03:51 
 

I see the Gann Angles as legit reversal points or valid signaling breakout on the strategy tester. The settings aren't entirely clear to me but their seems to be a sync of reliable data the indicator is defined in.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Gzone
Hosamnasr Noshy
Experts
hello every one -this ea use angles of gann every time candle close up or down any angle it,s open order -the first lot auto every 1000 usd = 0.01 lot, if the balance 3000 usd = 0.03 lot ,you can change it by(usd-risk) -lotmponloss is the option for multiplication it.s stander 0 -the tack profit will will move up or down every trade open just if the trade loss. good luck for all
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Didik
144
Didik 2025.08.22 07:50 
 

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Abraham Correa
4761
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 03:51 
 

I see the Gann Angles as legit reversal points or valid signaling breakout on the strategy tester. The settings aren't entirely clear to me but their seems to be a sync of reliable data the indicator is defined in.

Omar Alshekhlei
153
Omar Alshekhlei 2021.09.21 00:05 
 

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