Sniper X

5

Sniper X is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend reversals. The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system which can be enabled.

The EA is created to handle multiple trades when Grid is enabled by using the same magic number. When the EA reads an open trade the EA will not open another trade. If two trades are opened at the same time which will be very rare, the EA will set both trades' take profit and stop loss to 10, as one reaches the take profit or stop loss the other trade will carry on as normal. A disaster recovery mode have also been implemented to restore grid system in case the EA has been shut down for unexpected reasons.

Warning! Grid use have high risk. Recommend to use with low deposit amount and constantly withdraw profits.

Do not trade any other trades while this EA has trades open, when grid enabled!


Pairs and timeframes

By optimizing any currency pair this EA can be used on almost any currency pairs and timeframe.


Requirements

  • Minimum recommended deposit is $50 and $200 for Grid use.
  • Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results and more profits.
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.

Inputs

  • Order_Comment 
  • Strategy - Strategy 1 are mostly used. Strategy 2 does more trades. Strategy 3 has no extra filters.
  • MagicNumber
  • MaxSpread
  • Stop_Trading_At - Stop trading when this account balance is reached.
  • ShowDisplay - Enable or Disable the display, for backtesting disable the display to build faster.
Positions
  • Reverse_Trade
  • Positions - Which Positions only to trade
  • StopTrade - Stop Trading when current price is in the distance before switching positions.
  • CloseTrade - Close Trade before switching positions.
  • Pips - The distance in pips before switching positions.
News Filter
  • Trademode - Choose to backtest with newsfilter or to use on live account.
  • FastBT - Choose to run backtest fast or slow. (slow is more accurate.)
  • GMTplus - Time Zone
  • CloseOrderOnNews - Close orders when the news start.
  • LowNews - Enable/Disable for low news.
  • LowIndentBefore - Stop opening trades, x minutes before news starts.
  • LowIndentAfter - Start trading after x minutes.
  • MiddleNews
  • MiddleIndentBefore
  • MiddleIndentAfter
  • HighNews
  • HighIndentBefore
  • HighIndentAfter
  • NFPNews - For Non-Farm Payroll news.
  • NFPIndentBefore
  • NFPIndentAfter
  • DrawNewsLines
  • LowColor
  • MiddleColor
  • HighColor
  • LineWidth
  • LineStyle
  • OnlySymbolNews - Filter news only on current pair or for all the news in all pairs.

Trading Hours

  • StartHour
  • StopHour

Lots Management

  • TakeProfitAt - Choose where to take profit.
  • TrailingStop - Choose Trailing in TakeProfitAt to use this input.
  • LotType - Choose to use FixedLot or account balance amount.
  • LotPercentage - The percentage used of the lot size. %50 is used for high risk and %5 is used for low risk minimum required $2000.
  • Lot - Initial lot size.
  • MaxLot - The maximum tradable lot size.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss in pips.
Filters
  • UseAccelerator - Enable/Disable Accelerator filter.
  • UseAwesome - Enable/Disable Awesome filter.
  • UseEnvelopes - Enable/Disable Envelopes filter.

Envelopes

  • Env_Period - The period used for Envelopes and other indicators. Use for Optimization.
  • InnerDeviation - The Deviation used for Envelopes. Use for Optimization.
  • OutterDeviation - The Deviation used for Envelopes. Use for Optimization.
Hedging
  • Hedging - Enable/Disable Hedging
  • HMethod
Grid
  • UseGrid - Enable/Disable Grid use.
  • Method - Method 1 is used to take the profit at MTakeProfit. Method 2 is used to take profit at TakeProfit and if the trade goes to use the grid, the grid will end at MTakeProfit.
  • SafeGrid - When trading multiple pairs. If two trades are opened at the same time which will be very rare, the EA will set both trades' take profit and stop loss to 10, as one reaches the take profit or stop loss the other trade will carry on as normal.
  • NoLoss - Close order based on trend. It can be sometimes be a loss.
  • MTrailingStop - Enable/Disable use trailing on all orders of the grid.
  • MTakeProfit - The profit to take when grid reaches it. (in pips)
  • MultiplierLot
  • StepOrder
  • MaxGrid

IMPORTANTTo enable News filter, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add this URL: http://www.forexfactory.com/


Contact me for any questions.









































































































































































































































Reviews 2
Mark Us
597
Mark Us 2018.08.01 21:51 
 

TOP!!!

Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2018.06.22 20:51 
 

here i have a good brothers

daniel make all thing to get good expert with new fashion

have many strategy

i make 5 stars for good job,support and the backtest also excellent

and i will update my review later

thanks for your update

excellent work my brother

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Mark Us
597
Mark Us 2018.08.01 21:51 
 

TOP!!!

Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2018.06.22 20:51 
 

here i have a good brothers

daniel make all thing to get good expert with new fashion

have many strategy

i make 5 stars for good job,support and the backtest also excellent

and i will update my review later

thanks for your update

excellent work my brother

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