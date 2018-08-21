Velox indicator





Velox is a indicator that shows the tendency, force and direction of price based on the fractal 5-3.





Negotiation strategy

Composed of 6 lines that oscillate above and below axis 0. Each line represents a fractal that is calibrated by Phi³.

To identify a bullish trend, all rows must be above zero. Already a downtrend, all rows should be below zero.





Indicator Parameters:

Period - Number of bars for indicator calculations. The user can select the shortest, medium and longest period.





Examples:

See examples on the images and videos.









