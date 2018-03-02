Victory Start Signals

This indicator is designed for trading pending stop orders at the calculated levels. These levels are marked with the names “BUY STOP” and “SELL STOP”, and corresponding price labels. In addition, the indicator informs the user about the preferred trade direction using arrow, as well as other available means of notification, which can be customized.


Parameters

  • Type of Calculation - type of calculations:
    • Price Close – based on Close prices.
    • Price High Low – based on High and Low prices;
  • Design method - display method:
    • Index High Low – by indexes of High and Low prices;
    • Calculation High Low – based on High and Low prices;
  • comment - display comments (enabled by default);
  • Arrow - display arrows and price labels (enabled by default);
  • Buy Code (217, 221, 225, 233, 241) - arrow codes to display the BUY signals (default - 225);
  • Sell Code (218, 222, 226, 234, 242) - arrow codes to display the SELL signals (default - 226);
  • InpColorArrowUP - color of the UP labels;
  • InpColorArrow DOWN - color of the DOWN labels;
  • InpWidthArrow - width of the price labels;
  • set_Alert - display the message window. Enabled by default;
  • set_PlaySound - play an audio file. Disabled by default;
  • set_PlaySoundWave - audio file name. The default is alert.wav;
  • set_Print - show a message in the journal. Disabled by default;
  • set_SendNotification - send push notifications to mobile terminals having appropriate MetaQuotes IDs. Disabled by default;
  • set_SendMail - send emails using an address specified on the Email tab. Disabled by default;
  • set_SendFTP - send a file to an address specified on the FTP tab. Disabled by default.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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