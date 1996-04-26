VSA System Bars Reader

If you are using volume spread analysis, this system will give you a lot of help and features in your analytics.

Please watch the video to see all the features.





Features

Bars without opening price.

Easy to read volume indicator.

Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type).

Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo).

And more





Indicator parameters

Number_Of_Bars - Choose the number of bars you want to appear on the chart

Choose the number of bars you want to appear on the chart Bars_WIDTH - Choose the width of Bars, 1-2-3-4 ....

Choose the width of Bars, 1-2-3-4 .... All_Bars_Same_Color - If true, all bars will take color from input All_Bars_Colo , if false, up bars will take color from Up_Bars_Color and down bars from Down_Bars_Color

If true, all bars will take color from input , if false, up bars will take color from and down bars from All_Bars_Color



Up_Bars_Color



Down_Bars_Color

VAPeriod - When the system determines the volume type, it will read the volume of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars,20 or 30 good number

When the system determines the volume type, it will read the volume of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars,20 or 30 good number SAPeriod - When the system determines the spread type, it will read the spread of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars,20 or 30 good number

When the system determines the spread type, it will read the spread of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars,20 or 30 good number Arrow_Color - When you turn on the bar reader, an arrow appears below the bars, choose its color from here

When you turn on the bar reader, an arrow appears below the bars, choose its color from here Daily_Levels_parameters - from here choose the color and width and style for daily levels

from here choose the and and for daily levels Weekly_Levels_parameters - from here choose the color and width and style for weekly levels.

All inputs are explained in the video.