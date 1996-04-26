VSA System Bars Reader

If you are using volume spread analysis, this system will give you a lot of help and features in your analytics.

Please watch the video to see all the features.


Features

  • Bars without opening price.
  • Easy to read volume indicator.
  • Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type).
  • Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo).
  • And more


Indicator parameters

  • Number_Of_Bars - Choose the number of bars you want to appear on the chart
  • Bars_WIDTH - Choose the width of Bars, 1-2-3-4 ....
  • All_Bars_Same_Color - If true, all bars will take color from input All_Bars_Colo, if false, up bars will take color from Up_Bars_Color and down bars from Down_Bars_Color
    • All_Bars_Color
    • Up_Bars_Color
    • Down_Bars_Color
  • VAPeriod - When the system determines the volume type, it will read the volume of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars,20 or 30 good number
  • SAPeriod - When the system determines the spread type, it will read the spread of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars,20 or 30 good number
  • Arrow_Color - When you turn on the bar reader, an arrow appears below the bars, choose its color from here
  • Daily_Levels_parameters - from here choose the color and width and style for daily levels
  • Weekly_Levels_parameters - from here choose the color and width and style for weekly levels.

All inputs are explained in the video.

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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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VSA System Patterns Hunter
Ismail Shehade
Indicators
If you are using volume spread analysis, whether your are a beginner or an expert, this system will give you a lot of features and help in your analysis. Please watch the video to see all the features. Features With one click you will find all the VSA patterns on your chart . Bars without opening price. Easy to read volume indicator. Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type). Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo). Very light on the trading platform and moving b
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