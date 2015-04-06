Zone Recovery Delta
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ZoneRecoveryDelta
ZoneRecoveryDelta is an expert advisor in which in each iteration, starting from an initial order (buy/sell), it generates successive orders to cover temporary losses and end the cycle, previously configured with the defined parameters, in profit.
- ZoneRecoveryDelta is designed for any environment.
- The recovery area can be dynamically configured based on iteration.
Zone Recovery Delta works
- In any time frame.
- With any type of candles (japanese, renko, etc.).
- With any broker and spread.
- Up to a maximum of 12 iteration cycles.
How to use ZoneRecoveryDelta
Inputs:
- magic: Magic number of the Expert Advisor to distinguish it from other possible advisors into the trading environment.
- user_slippage: Maximum slippage of the broker.
- recoveryAreaPips: Size of pips that separates an order from another in the opposite direction (pending orders), following the market trend, until reaching the desired profit or reaching the number of pips defined as a target.
- usetargetPips: If enabled (true), the target to be reached is determined by the number of pips defined in the variable 'targetPips'.
- targetMoney: The order cycle will close upon reaching that monetary value.
- targetPips: Number of target pips outside the recovery zone.
- inverseMode: If enabled (true), the order that starts the cycle, will be in the opposite direction to the candle that complies with the established mode, or the value of the stochastic indicator, as chosen.
- delta0 to delta11: Variables that modify the recovery zone by x pips (value indicated in each delta), both widening it (positive pips) and decreasing it (negative pips), according to the values indicated.
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- If martFactor > 1
- lot0 = baseLot
- lot1 = lot0 * martFactor
- lot2 = lot1 * martFactor
- lot3 = lot2 * martFactor
- lot4 = lot3 * martFactor
- lot5 = lot4 * martFactor
- lot6 = lot5 * martFactor
- lot7 = lot6 * martFactor
- lot8 = lot7 * martFactor
- lot9 = lot8 * martFactor
- These last two levels will not depend on what is indicated in previous lotage values:
- lot10 = lot10 * martFactor
- lot11 = lot11 * martFactor
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- else, all orders will have the base lot (baseLot).
- martFactor: Multiplier for martingale.
- multiplier: Lotage multiplier.
- Risk_Pcnt: Percentage of variation of the lot, depending on the value of the 'Equity' that reflects the trading account.
- equity_trigger: Value from which the 'Risk_Pcnt' comes into play.
- useStopTrade: If activated, the Expert Advisor stops trading if Free Marging on account is less than the value indicated in 'StopTradeBelowMarginLevel'.
- StopTradeBelowMarginLevel: Value that limits the operation of the Expert Advisor.
- useRenko: If triggered, the first order is executed at the open of the candle/Renko.
- useStochastic: If activated, the first order is activated on the first candle that meets the values defined for Stochastic.
- NOTE: If both 'useRenko' and 'useStochastic' are anabled (both true), 'useRenko' always takes precedence. If both are false, there are no operations.
- Editable values for indicator 'Stochastic':
- KPeriod
- DPeriod
- Slowing
- method
- price_field
- OverBought
- OverSold