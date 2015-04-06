Zone Recovery Delta

ZoneRecoveryDelta

 

ZoneRecoveryDelta is an expert advisor in which in each iteration, starting from an initial order (buy/sell), it generates successive orders to cover temporary losses and end the cycle, previously configured with the defined parameters, in profit.  

  • ZoneRecoveryDelta is designed for any environment.
  • The recovery area can be dynamically configured based on iteration.


Zone Recovery Delta works

  • In any time frame.
  • With any type of candles (japanese, renko, etc.).
  • With any broker and spread.
  • Up to a maximum of 12 iteration cycles.

How to use ZoneRecoveryDelta

Inputs:

  • magic: Magic number of the Expert Advisor to distinguish it from other possible advisors into the trading environment.
  • user_slippage: Maximum slippage of the broker.
  • recoveryAreaPips: Size of pips that separates an order from another in the opposite direction (pending orders), following the market trend, until reaching the desired profit or reaching the number of pips defined as a target.
  • usetargetPips: If enabled (true), the target to be reached is determined by the number of pips defined in the variable 'targetPips'.
  • targetMoney: The order cycle will close upon reaching that monetary value.
  • targetPips: Number of target pips outside the recovery zone.
  • inverseMode: If enabled (true), the order that starts the cycle, will be in the opposite direction to the candle that complies with the established mode, or the value of the stochastic indicator, as chosen.
  • delta0 to delta11: Variables that modify the recovery zone by x pips (value indicated in each delta), both widening it (positive pips) and decreasing it (negative pips), according to the values indicated.
  •  
  • If martFactor >  1

  •      lot0 = baseLot
  •      lot1 = lot0 * martFactor
  •      lot2 = lot1 * martFactor
  •      lot3 = lot2 * martFactor
  •      lot4 = lot3 * martFactor
  •      lot5 = lot4 * martFactor
  •      lot6 = lot5 * martFactor
  •      lot7 = lot6 * martFactor
  •      lot8 = lot7 * martFactor
  •      lot9 = lot8 * martFactor

  •      These last two levels will not depend on what is indicated in previous lotage values:

  •      lot10 = lot10 * martFactor
  •      lot11 = lot11 * martFactor
  •      
  • else, all orders will have the base lot (baseLot).    

  • martFactor: Multiplier for martingale.
  • multiplier: Lotage multiplier.
  • Risk_Pcnt: Percentage of variation of the lot, depending on the value of the 'Equity' that reflects the trading account.
  • equity_trigger: Value from which the 'Risk_Pcnt' comes into play.
  • useStopTrade: If activated, the Expert Advisor stops trading if Free Marging on account is less than the value indicated in 'StopTradeBelowMarginLevel'.
  • StopTradeBelowMarginLevel: Value that limits the operation of the Expert Advisor.
  • useRenko: If triggered, the first order is executed at the open of the candle/Renko.
  • useStochastic: If activated, the first order is activated on the first candle that meets the values defined for Stochastic.
  •      NOTE: If both 'useRenko' and 'useStochastic' are anabled (both true), 'useRenko' always takes precedence. If both are false, there are no operations.
  • Editable values for indicator 'Stochastic':
    • KPeriod
    • DPeriod
    • Slowing
    • method
    • price_field
    • OverBought
    • OverSold
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EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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