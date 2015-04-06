First step

The Expert Advisor is easy to use. The EA operating principle is to start active trading, to open several orders in different directions and to close them by averaging.


Advantages

  1. Easy to use.
  2. Reasonable price.
  3. Customer support.
  4. Works with any signal delay and any spread value.
  5. Trades using pending BuyStop and SellStop orders.


Recommendations

  1. It is recommended to stop the Expert Advisor operation during important news releases.
  2. The EA is recommended for use on one of the major currency pairs.
  3. It is recommended to use default inputs.
  4. The M1 timeframe is recommended.


Configurations

  1. Martingale - lot multiplier.
  2. Orders - the maximum number of pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
  3. Step - the distance between pending orders in chart points.
  4. TakeProfit - take profit level in chart points.
  5. StopLoss - stop loss level in chart points.
  6. Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same Buy or Sell direction. When this value is reached, these orders will be closed.
  7. Magic - order magic number.


Recommended input values

  • Lot = 0.01;
  • Orders = 4;
  • Step = 0.003;
  • TakeProfit = 0.1;
  • StopLoss = 0.1;
  • Profit = 10;
  • Martingale = 1.2;
  • Magic = 123;

Important: for currency pairs having 2 or 3 decimal places (e.g.: USDJPY, XAGUSD, XAUUSD etc.) the following settings are recommended:

  • Lot = 0.01;
  • Orders = 4;
  • Step=0.3;
  • TakeProfit=10;
  • StopLoss=10;
  • Profit = 10;
  • Martingale = 1.2;
  • Magic = 123;

My signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ilya43/seller

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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TitanPro
Ilya Shamov
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This unique Expert Advisor utilizes a neural network. It is able to learn, analyze the options and choose the most efficient trading strategy. Advantages Multifunctional (it can be trained to trade any currency pair). The minimum amount of initial investment is 50 USD or higher. The EA uses a protective stop loss. It prevents the risk of losing all funds on the account. Reliability (does not use high-risk strategies). Easy to use. Customer support and consultation. Operation Principle The EA i
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