First step
- Experts
-
Ilya Shamov"Торгуй - побеждай - управляй"
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is easy to use. The EA operating principle is to start active trading, to open several orders in different directions and to close them by averaging.
Advantages
- Easy to use.
- Reasonable price.
- Customer support.
- Works with any signal delay and any spread value.
- Trades using pending BuyStop and SellStop orders.
Recommendations
- It is recommended to stop the Expert Advisor operation during important news releases.
- The EA is recommended for use on one of the major currency pairs.
- It is recommended to use default inputs.
- The M1 timeframe is recommended.
Configurations
- Martingale - lot multiplier.
- Orders - the maximum number of pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
- Step - the distance between pending orders in chart points.
- TakeProfit - take profit level in chart points.
- StopLoss - stop loss level in chart points.
- Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same Buy or Sell direction. When this value is reached, these orders will be closed.
- Magic - order magic number.
Recommended input values
- Lot = 0.01;
- Orders = 4;
- Step = 0.003;
- TakeProfit = 0.1;
- StopLoss = 0.1;
- Profit = 10;
- Martingale = 1.2;
- Magic = 123;
Important: for currency pairs having 2 or 3 decimal places (e.g.: USDJPY, XAGUSD, XAUUSD etc.) the following settings are recommended:
- Lot = 0.01;
- Orders = 4;
- Step=0.3;
- TakeProfit=10;
- StopLoss=10;
- Profit = 10;
- Martingale = 1.2;
- Magic = 123;
My signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ilya43/seller