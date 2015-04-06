Moriarty
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Usage
Run the advisor on a chart.
Parameters Moriarty
|Take profit in pips:
|minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit
|Lots:
|size of lot
|Step:
|martingale step
|Martingale:
|multiplier for martingale
|Magic:
|the magic value to distinguish Moriarty orders from others
|TakeCareAllOrders:
|If true, adviser handles all positions at the chart, that have been opened before initialization stage. It may be useful to close manually opened positions. If false, Moriarty takes care of positions that is opened with appropriate Magic value (e.t. opened by itself).
Selection of input parameters
It's recommended to find the best parameters on historical data using tester for each currency you would like to try. Correct these parameters from time to time.
EURUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)
Take profit in pips: 100
Lots: 0.05
Step: 750
Martingale: 2
GBPUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)
Take profit in pips: 100
Lots: 0.1
Step: 800
Martingale: 2
EURCAD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)
Take profit in pips: 50
Lots: 0.2
Step: 500
Martingale: 2
Signal based on the advisor(see screenshot for statistic)
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/454207