Moriarty

Moriarty is fully automatic advisor based on Scalping, but also uses Martingale strategy.  This advisor does not depend on timeframes and uses heuristic algorithms for opening/closing orders. It can work on several currency pairs simultaneously.


Usage

Run the advisor on a chart.


Parameters Moriarty

Take profit in pips:minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit
Lots:size of lot
Step:martingale step
Martingale:multiplier for martingale
Magic:the magic value to distinguish Moriarty orders from others
TakeCareAllOrders:If true, adviser handles all positions at the chart, that have been opened before initialization stage. It may be useful to close manually opened positions. If false, Moriarty takes care of positions that is opened with appropriate Magic value (e.t. opened by itself).


Selection of input parameters


It's recommended to find the best parameters on historical data using tester for each currency you would like to try. Correct these parameters from time to time.

There are test examples of using parameter values that successfully works for a half a year with approximate profit 25% per month.


EURUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 100

Lots:                      0.05

Step:                      750

Martingale:             2


GBPUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 100

Lots:                      0.1

Step:                      800

Martingale:             2


EURCAD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 50

Lots:                      0.2

Step:                      500

Martingale:             2


Signal based on the advisor

(see screenshot for statistic)

 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/454207



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Moriarty MT5
Liudmila Pakhomova
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Moriarty is fully automatic advisor based on Scalping, but also uses Martingale strategy.  This advisor does not depend on timeframes and uses heuristic algorithms for opening/closing orders. It can work on several currency pairs simultaneously. The best results were achieved on the Hedged accounts. Usage Run the advisor on a chart. Parameters Moriarty Take profit in pips: minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit Lots: size of lot Step: martingale step Martingale: mul
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