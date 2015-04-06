Moriarty is fully automatic advisor based on Scalping, but also uses Martingale strategy. This advisor does not depend on timeframes and uses heuristic algorithms for opening/closing orders. It can work on several currency pairs simultaneously.





Usage

Run the advisor on a chart.





Parameters Moriarty

Take profit in pips: minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit Lots: size of lot Step: martingale step Martingale: multiplier for martingale Magic: the magic value to distinguish Moriarty orders from others TakeCareAllOrders: If true, adviser handles all positions at the chart, that have been opened before initialization stage. It may be useful to close manually opened positions. If false, Moriarty takes care of positions that is opened with appropriate Magic value (e.t. opened by itself).

Selection of input parameters



It's recommended to find the best parameters on historical data using tester for each currency you would like to try. Correct these parameters from time to time.

There are test examples of using parameter values that successfully works for a half a year with approximate profit 25% per month.





EURUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 100

Lots: 0.05

Step: 750

Martingale: 2





GBPUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 100

Lots: 0.1

Step: 800

Martingale: 2





EURCAD (investment 50 USD, cent account, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 50

Lots: 0.2

Step: 500

Martingale: 2



Signal based on the advisor (see screenshot for statistic)

(see screenshot for statistic) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/454207





