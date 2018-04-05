Moriarty MT5

Moriarty is fully automatic advisor based on Scalping, but also uses Martingale strategy.  This advisor does not depend on timeframes and uses heuristic algorithms for opening/closing orders. It can work on several currency pairs simultaneously.

The best results were achieved on the Hedged accounts.


Usage

Run the advisor on a chart.


Parameters Moriarty

Take profit in pips:minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit
Lots:size of lot
Step:martingale step
Martingale:multiplier for martingale
Magic:the magic value to distinguish Moriarty orders from others
TakeCareAllOrders:If true, adviser handles all positions at the chart, that have been opened before initialization stage. It may be useful to close manually opened positions. If false, Moriarty takes care of positions that is opened with appropriate Magic value (e.t. opened by itself).


Selection of input parameters


It's recommended to find the best parameters on historical data using tester for each currency you would like to try. Correct these parameters from time to time.

There are test examples of using parameter values that successfully works for a half a year with approximate profit 25% per month.


EURUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, use hedge, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 100

Lots:                      0.05

Step:                      750

Martingale:             2


GBPUSD (investment 50 USD, cent account, use hedge, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 100

Lots:                      0.1

Step:                      800

Martingale:             2


EURCAD (investment 50 USD, cent account, use hedge, leverage 1:500)

Take profit in pips: 50

Lots:                      0.2

Step:                      500

Martingale:             2


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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Moriarty
Liudmila Pakhomova
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Moriarty is fully automatic advisor based on Scalping, but also uses Martingale strategy.  This advisor does not depend on timeframes and uses heuristic algorithms for opening/closing orders. It can work on several currency pairs simultaneously. Usage Run the advisor on a chart. Parameters Moriarty Take profit in pips: minimal number of pips that is required to close order with profit Lots: size of lot Step: martingale step Martingale: multiplier for martingale Magic: the magic value to distin
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